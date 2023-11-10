HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

ATKINS 73, SACRED HEART 71, 2OT Zahyer Clemons had 17 points, and Lucas Sims followd with 15 points to help Atkins (1-0) survive in double overtime. Cole Crawford scored 13 points for the Red Devils. Mason Dold scored 25 points, and Xander Osborn added 14 points for Sacred Heart (2-6), which had a key turnover late in regulation. Ethan Drilling also supplied 13 points for the Knights.

MAUMELLE 88, WHITE HALL 64 Darin Fleming busted through with 26 points as Maumelle (1-0) outlasted the Bulldogs. Markalon Rochell had 22 points and Jacob Lanier ended with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals for the Hornets. Jai'Chaunn Hayes led White Hall (1-0) with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Jacoby Edwards tacked on 11 points.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 70, RURAL SPECIAL 50 Dakota Walls' 19 points boosted Mount Vernon-Enola (9-1) past the Rebels. Cody Hoover scored 13 points while both Boston Coran and Brady Coran had eight points each for the Warhawks. Cole Linville tossed in 13 points for Rural Special (2-6). Kaden Stevens tallied 12 points, and Brayden Watts ended with 12 points.

NORFORK 60, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 56 Isaiah Morris came up with 22 points and 12 rebounds to keep Norfork (4-5, 2-0 1A-2) unblemished in league play. Max Gipson scored 20 points for West Side Greers Ferry (2-5, 1-1).

SEARCY 58, JACKSONVILLE 52 Isaiah Carlos dropped in 14 points during a season-opening victory for Searcy (1-0). Jayden Duffy and Jaylan Clifton both had 12 points for the Lions.

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 52, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 37 Kinley Morris scored 13 points to help get Brookland (1-0) off to a good start in its opener.

DES ARC 49, NEWPORT 37 Eight players scored for Des Arc (1-0), led by Makenzie Williams' 12 points, in its first game of the season. Rachel Reidhar tallied eight points for the Lady Eagles.

LAMAR 69, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 35 Ashlyn Kinley scored 11 points for Conway Christian (1-2), but the Lady Eagles didn't have nearly enough to knock off the host team. Brooklyn Pratt added eight points in the loss.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 74, RURAL SPECIAL 18 Dessie McCarty scored 19 of her 25 points in the first half as Mount Vernon-Enola (10-0) won its 10th straight game. Marlee Raby had 11 of her 16 points during the first two quarters, and Ashleigh Sprague netted all 12 of her points after halftime for the Lady Warhawks. Graie Reny's seven points led Rural Special (2-4).

NORFORK 72, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 48 Maggie Tyrone punched out with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in a big win for Norfork (7-0). Liza Shaddy had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, and Keely Blanchard chimed in with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists for the Lady Panthers. Lainee Gentry scored 17 points for West Side Greers Ferry (3-3).

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

PARIS 57, MANSFIELD 47 Jayden Carter and Konner Edwards both had 14 points as Paris (1-0) slipped past the Tigers. Kort Tencleve scored 11 points for the Eagles. Zach Hayslip notched 23 points in the loss for Mansfield (1-1).

PERRYVILLE 42, JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 30 Jonathan Baughman finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists as Perryville (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Benton Harmony Grove by beating Johnson County Westside (0-3).

GIRLS

PERRYVILLE 51, JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 24 A day after scoring 19 points in a win over Benton Harmony Grove, Cammie Christie followed with 21 points in a victory over the Lady Rebels. Ten players scored in the victory for the Mustangs.