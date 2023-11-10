SoNA Beyond Nov. 18 Lets AOP Artists Create What They Hear

FAQ
SoNA Beyond:
'Tone Painting'
WHAT -- In a partnership with Arts One Presents, a group of SoNA musicians will play a variety of pieces for chamber wind ensemble while local visual artists David Gomez and Megan Rose will create new works in real time inspired by the sounds they are hearing. This concert will also include a performance of Charles Gounod's Petite Symphony with visuals by video artist Romain Erkiletlian.
WHEN -- 2 p.m. Nov. 18
WHERE -- Fayetteville Public Library
COST -- Free
INFO -- sonamusic.org
FYI -- Registration is not required.