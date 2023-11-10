SoNA Beyond Nov. 18 Lets AOP Artists Create What They Hear

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

David Gomez is a Mexican American artist working in Rogers who “explores the place of humanity in the cosmos and the delineation of meaning and context through lines and shapes.” (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

SoNA Beyond:

'Tone Painting'

WHAT -- In a partnership with Arts One Presents, a group of SoNA musicians will play a variety of pieces for chamber wind ensemble while local visual artists David Gomez and Megan Rose will create new works in real time inspired by the sounds they are hearing. This concert will also include a performance of Charles Gounod's Petite Symphony with visuals by video artist Romain Erkiletlian.

WHEN -- 2 p.m. Nov. 18

WHERE -- Fayetteville Public Library

COST -- Free

INFO -- sonamusic.org

FYI -- Registration is not required.

  photo  Arkansas native Megan Rose enjoys working primarily with acrylics, gouache, collage, and other mixed media. Her abstract pieces are representative of "the many different things that make up who we are - our intrinsic selves, who we are at our core, the people we are inspired by, the books that move us, and the environment that impacts us." (Courtesy Photo)
  
  photo  This SoNA Beyond performance is curated by SoNA Bassoonist Richard Bobo. (Courtesy Photo)
  