STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 75, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 62

Behind a career-high 31-point performance from Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State (1-1) picked up its first win of the season by downing Northern Illinois (0-1) on Thursday afternoon at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. Higginbottom was 9 for 16 from floor and made 11 of 12 free-throw attempts. The junior guard from Batesville also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists.

West Virginia transfer Wynter Rodgers was the only other Red Wolves player to score in double figures, making 5 of 7 field goals and scoring 11 points off the bench. Anna Griffin finished with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Grace Hunter led the way for the Huskies, making five three-pointers and finishing with 19 points. Northern Illinois’ Chelby Koker, who was named to the preseason all-Mid-America Conference first team, did not play.

The Red Wolves host the University of Arkansas on Nov. 17.

MEN

UAPB 116, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN 73

Joe French scored a game-high 26 points as the Golden Lions (1-1) didn't have much trouble beating the Tigers at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Rashad Williams scored 25 points and Kylen Milton collected 22 points for the Golden Lions, who knocked down 16 three-pointers and shot 44 of 84 (52.4%) for the game. UAPB also outrebounded Champion Christian (2-2) 53-36.

The Golden Lions never trailed and led 54-32 at halftime. They continued to pile it on and were never in much danger in the second half. Lonnell Martin Jr. also had 11 points as every UAPB player scored.

A.J. Williams had 24 points and Malik Laurent finished with 16 points for the Tigers, who were 28-of-76 (36.8%) shooting. K.J. Younge added 15 points in the loss.