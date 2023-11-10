THIS WEEK’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Thursday’s game
CLASS 5A
Alma at LR Parkview (n) *
Today’s games
CLASS 7A
Fort Smith Northside at Bentonville West
Fort Smith Southside at Jonesboro
North Little Rock at Rogers
Springdale Har-Ber at Cabot
BYES Fayetteville, Conway, Bryant, Bentonville
CLASS 6A
El Dorado at Pulaski Academy
Mountain Home at LR Catholic*
Searcy at Greenbrier
Van Buren at West Memphis
BYES Benton, LR Christian, Greenwood, Marion
CLASS 5A
Camden Fairview at Farmington
Harrison at Hot Springs Lakeside
Hot Springs at Shiloh Christian
Joe T. Robinson at Southside Batesville
Maumelle at Valley View
Nettleton at Pine Bluff
Wynne at Mills
CLASS 4A
Ashdown at Blytheville
Bald Knob at Mayflower
Clinton at Elkins
Crossett at Nashville
Gentry at Harding Academy
Lamar at Ozark
Lincoln at Heber Springs
Lonoke at Malvern
McGehee at Bauxite
Mena at Rivercrest
Monticello at Highland
Pocahontas at DeWitt
Stuttgart at Gravette
Trumann at Warren
BYES Arkadelphia, Central Arkansas Christian
CLASS 3A
Barton at Charleston
Centerpoint at Mansfield
Drew Central at Booneville
Fouke at Osceola
Gurdon at Fordyce
Hackett at Bismarck
Jessieville at Rison
Lavaca at Glen Rose
Magnet Cove at Perryville
Manila at Junction City
Melbourne at Hoxie
Palestine-Wheatley at Prescott
Quitman at Walnut Ridge
Smackover at Newport
BYES Camden Harmony Grove, Salem
CLASS 2A
Bearden at East Poinsett Co.
England at Des Arc
Hector at Mineral Springs
Johnson County Westside at Mufreesboro
Marked Tree at Hazen
McCrory at Carlisle
Mount Ida at Bigelow
Poyen at Conway Christian
8-MAN
Augusta at Strong
Izard County at Mountain Pine
Spring Hill at Brinkley
Woodlawn at Rector
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Schedule subject to change
High school football coaches
CALL US
Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.
Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.
Game reports, statistics and highlights can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com, or sports@nwaonline.com for games in NW Arkansas, while scores can be tweeted using #arpreps.