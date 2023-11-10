THIS WEEK’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Thursday’s game

CLASS 5A

Alma at LR Parkview (n) *

Today’s games

CLASS 7A

Fort Smith Northside at Bentonville West

Fort Smith Southside at Jonesboro

North Little Rock at Rogers

Springdale Har-Ber at Cabot

BYES Fayetteville, Conway, Bryant, Bentonville

CLASS 6A

El Dorado at Pulaski Academy

Mountain Home at LR Catholic*

Searcy at Greenbrier

Van Buren at West Memphis

BYES Benton, LR Christian, Greenwood, Marion

CLASS 5A

Camden Fairview at Farmington

Harrison at Hot Springs Lakeside

Hot Springs at Shiloh Christian

Joe T. Robinson at Southside Batesville

Maumelle at Valley View

Nettleton at Pine Bluff

Wynne at Mills

CLASS 4A

Ashdown at Blytheville

Bald Knob at Mayflower

Clinton at Elkins

Crossett at Nashville

Gentry at Harding Academy

Lamar at Ozark

Lincoln at Heber Springs

Lonoke at Malvern

McGehee at Bauxite

Mena at Rivercrest

Monticello at Highland

Pocahontas at DeWitt

Stuttgart at Gravette

Trumann at Warren

BYES Arkadelphia, Central Arkansas Christian

CLASS 3A

Barton at Charleston

Centerpoint at Mansfield

Drew Central at Booneville

Fouke at Osceola

Gurdon at Fordyce

Hackett at Bismarck

Jessieville at Rison

Lavaca at Glen Rose

Magnet Cove at Perryville

Manila at Junction City

Melbourne at Hoxie

Palestine-Wheatley at Prescott

Quitman at Walnut Ridge

Smackover at Newport

BYES Camden Harmony Grove, Salem

CLASS 2A

Bearden at East Poinsett Co.

England at Des Arc

Hector at Mineral Springs

Johnson County Westside at Mufreesboro

Marked Tree at Hazen

McCrory at Carlisle

Mount Ida at Bigelow

Poyen at Conway Christian

8-MAN

Augusta at Strong

Izard County at Mountain Pine

Spring Hill at Brinkley

Woodlawn at Rector

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Schedule subject to change

High school football coaches

CALL US

Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.

Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.

Game reports, statistics and highlights can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com, or sports@nwaonline.com for games in NW Arkansas, while scores can be tweeted using #arpreps.