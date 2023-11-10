Three people arrested on various charges in Benton County

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Brandon Gwatney, 38, of 600 N. 12th Place in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking. Gwatney was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Drew Bueno, 20, of 17750 Village Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Bueno was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Sarah Cranford, 47, of 19225 Arkansas 170 South in West Fork, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Cranford was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.