TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

Arkansas-Little Rock at Illinois-Chicago
WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Ill.
RECORDS UALR 1-0; Illinois-Chicago 0-1
SERIES First meeting TV None
RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, Little Rock
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr. 24.0 4.0
G Bradley Douglas, 6-1, Jr. 0.0 1.0
G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Gr. 16.0 6.0
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Gr. 17.0 8.0
F Ante Beljan, 6-8, So. 2.0 0.0
COACH Darrell Walker (62-86 in sixth season at UALR, 108-104 in sixth season overall)
ILLINOIS-CHICAGO
POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG
G Toby Okani, 6-8, Sr. 20.0 11.0
G Ethan Pickett, 6-4, Jr. 13.0 5.0
G CJ Jones, 6-5, So. 13.0 2.0
G Isaiah Rivera, 6-5, Sr. 8.0 3.0
F Jaden Brownell, 6-9, So. 0.0 1.0
COACH Luke Yaklich (35-50 in fourth season at Illinois-Chicago and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR UIC
71.0. Points for 58.0
66.0 Points against 69.0
-22.0 Rebound margin -3.0
+10.0 Turnover margin -6.0
37.3 FG pct. 43.3
27.8 3-pt. pct. 12.5
75.9 FT pct. 57.1
CHALK TALK Khalen Robinson scored a career high 24 points in the victory over Texas State on Monday. … Tonight’s game will be the first of three consecutive games the Trojans will play away from Little Rock. … It will be a homecoming of sorts for UALR Coach Darrell Walker, who grew in Chicago and attended Corliss High School. … The Flames opened their season with a 69-58 loss on the road at Cincinnati on Monday night.
— Mike Harley
Hendrix College at Central Arkansas
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS UCA 0-1; Hendrix 0-1 SERIES UCA leads 7-0 TV None RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, in Conway STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Johannes Kirsipuu, 6-2, So. 3.0 1.0
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr. 1.0 3.0
F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr. 3.0 2.0
F Elia Cato, 6-9, Jr. 19.0 2.0
F Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So. 2.0 9.0
COACH Anthony Boone (34-74 in fifth season at UCA and overall)
HENDRIX
POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Daniel Cobb, 6-0, So. 4.0 6.0
G Caleb Squires, 6-2, So. 14.0 2.0
G Beau Kronenberger, 6-5, So. 2.0 2.0
F Tyler Deithloff, 6-5, Sr. 13.0 8.0
F Colten Berry, 6-7, So. 15.0 6.0
COACH Thad McCracken (123-207in 14th season at Hendrix and overall)
CHALK TALK Elias Cato and Carl Daugherty Jr. combined for 38 of UCA 53 points against Tulsa. … UCA guards Camren Hunter and Javion Guy-King missed the Tulsa game with injuries. … Masai Olowokere led UCA with 14 points in last season’s 107-56 win over Hendrix. … This game will count as an exhibition for Hendrix, but it will count toward UCA’s record.
— Sam Lane