TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

MEN

Arkansas-Little Rock at Illinois-Chicago

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 1-0; Illinois-Chicago 0-1

SERIES First meeting TV None

RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr. 24.0 4.0

G Bradley Douglas, 6-1, Jr. 0.0 1.0

G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Gr. 16.0 6.0

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Gr. 17.0 8.0

F Ante Beljan, 6-8, So. 2.0 0.0

COACH Darrell Walker (62-86 in sixth season at UALR, 108-104 in sixth season overall)

ILLINOIS-CHICAGO

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Toby Okani, 6-8, Sr. 20.0 11.0

G Ethan Pickett, 6-4, Jr. 13.0 5.0

G CJ Jones, 6-5, So. 13.0 2.0

G Isaiah Rivera, 6-5, Sr. 8.0 3.0

F Jaden Brownell, 6-9, So. 0.0 1.0

COACH Luke Yaklich (35-50 in fourth season at Illinois-Chicago and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR UIC

71.0. Points for 58.0

66.0 Points against 69.0

-22.0 Rebound margin -3.0

+10.0 Turnover margin -6.0

37.3 FG pct. 43.3

27.8 3-pt. pct. 12.5

75.9 FT pct. 57.1

CHALK TALK Khalen Robinson scored a career high 24 points in the victory over Texas State on Monday. … Tonight’s game will be the first of three consecutive games the Trojans will play away from Little Rock. … It will be a homecoming of sorts for UALR Coach Darrell Walker, who grew in Chicago and attended Corliss High School. … The Flames opened their season with a 69-58 loss on the road at Cincinnati on Monday night.

— Mike Harley

Hendrix College at Central Arkansas

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS UCA 0-1; Hendrix 0-1 SERIES UCA leads 7-0 TV None RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, in Conway STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Johannes Kirsipuu, 6-2, So. 3.0 1.0

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr. 1.0 3.0

F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr. 3.0 2.0

F Elia Cato, 6-9, Jr. 19.0 2.0

F Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So. 2.0 9.0

COACH Anthony Boone (34-74 in fifth season at UCA and overall)

HENDRIX

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Daniel Cobb, 6-0, So. 4.0 6.0

G Caleb Squires, 6-2, So. 14.0 2.0

G Beau Kronenberger, 6-5, So. 2.0 2.0

F Tyler Deithloff, 6-5, Sr. 13.0 8.0

F Colten Berry, 6-7, So. 15.0 6.0

COACH Thad McCracken (123-207in 14th season at Hendrix and overall)

CHALK TALK Elias Cato and Carl Daugherty Jr. combined for 38 of UCA 53 points against Tulsa. … UCA guards Camren Hunter and Javion Guy-King missed the Tulsa game with injuries. … Masai Olowokere led UCA with 14 points in last season’s 107-56 win over Hendrix. … This game will count as an exhibition for Hendrix, but it will count toward UCA’s record.

— Sam Lane