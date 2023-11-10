Tontitown man arrested after child found hidden behind closet wall

TONTITOWN -- Police and prosecutors say a Tontitown man was arrested last week after he was found to have hidden a child in a concealed space behind a closet wall.

Jon Thompson, 40, of 263 Fiori St. was arrested Friday in connection with false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor, interference with custody and possession of body armor. Thompson was released Sunday from the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said there was little information he could release because of the age of the child.

He said Tontitown police were contacted by the Benton County sheriff's office and officials from the state Department of Human Services to do a welfare check on a minor at Thompson's home.

Durrett said Thompson initially refused to allow the officers to enter the residence.

"After a time they were able to make entry into the residence," Durrett said. "Once they were inside, they found the child inside a cut out portion of a closet."

Durrett said the child told the officers she had been forced into the space and not allowed to leave. The child was taken into custody by the Department of Human Services, Durrett said.