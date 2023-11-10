Top football targets expected to visit for Auburn game

Arkansas is expected to host a top transfer portal prospect, an elite edge rusher, a top junior receiver and top sophomore running back on Saturday for its football game against Auburn.

Former Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock, who entered the NCAA transfer portal Oct. 24, is expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon for the start of his official visit.

He was teammates with Arkansas redshirt sophomore center Amaury Wiggins at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

Blackstock, who was a first-team Junior College All-American in 2022, was rated the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 6 overall prospect in the junior college ranks, according to On3.com industry rankings, before signing with the Spartans last December.

He has made official visits to Ole Miss and North Carolina State.

Unofficial visits:

• '24 WR Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Pine Bluff

Former Arkansas pledge expected to visit after re-opening recruitment last weekend

• '26 RB DeZephen Walker, 6-0, 190 pounds, of Raymore (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar

No. 3 in the nation in the 2026 class, according to On3.com industry ranking

• '25 WR Isaiah Mozee, 6-4, 190 pounds, of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North

Consensus 4-star named the Razorbacks in his top 8 on Oct. 31. He is the No. 7 WR in his class by 247 Sports.

• '24 DL Williams Nwaneri, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North

No. 1 edge rusher nationally by all four recruiting services, and a Missouri commit

• '25 QB Quentin Murphy, 6-1, 205 pounds, of Joe T. Robinson

On3.com 3-star prospect reports several Power 5 offers

• '25 ATH Jakob Coleman, 5-11, 170 pounds, of Joe T. Robinson

Tennessee State commitment has San Jose State offer

Arkansas commitments expected:

• '24 CB Jaden Allen. 5-11, 165 pounds, of Aledo, Texas

Leader on undefeated 11-0 Bearcats squad

• '24 DB Tevis Metcalf, 6-0, 175 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

Brother of Arkansas freshman safety TJ Metcalf and cousin of NFL receiver DK Metcalf

• '24 WR CJ Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, of Bentonville

Has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the second consecutive season

• '24 OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320 pounds, of Fort Smith Southside

Has graded out at 94.5% this season

• '24 WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170 pounds, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point

4-star has 39 catches for 766 yards and 7 touchdowns this season

• '24 LB Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215 pounds, of Harding Academy

Will be attending his first Arkansas game as a commitment

• '24 DB Ahkhari Johnson, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Has passed for more than 1,700 yards and rushed for more than 600 this season

• ’24 DL Charleston Collins, 6-5, 270 pounds, of Mills

Has 89 tackles, 28 tackles for losses and 12 sacks this season

• '25 S Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 180 pounds, of Bauxite

Has more than 1,000 all purpose yards, and 62 tackles this season

• '25 QB Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Central Arkansas Christian

Has passed for more than 2,800 yards and 35 touchdowns, and rushed for more than 600 yards this season