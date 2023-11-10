UAPB vies for 1st win in SWAC play

Hue Jackson had a specific plan in place when he took over at Grambling State nearly two years ago, and it did involve stacking victories on a yearly basis.

However, the second-year coach would prefer those wins to have some form of substance or meaning behind them.

Grambling State (4-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has already surpassed last season's victory total by a game and is on the verge of adding to that because there's still two contests left in the regular season, starting with today's battle against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. But that serves as little consolation for Jackson and his team's expectations.

"Bottom line is we've got to play better," he said. "Play better, coach better, all of that. We don't want to be the team one game better than a year ago, it really means nothing to us. We're excited to have more wins, but at the same time, we want to be in the race.

"That's where we expect to be, and we're not doing that. So we've got some work to do."

The Tigers were all but knocked out of SWAC West division contention last week when they suffered a 17-6 loss to Alabama State in a game where they had just 259 yards of offense, which was more than 100 yards less than their season average. That defeat was also the third for Grambling State over its past four games.

But if there's a team that understands what the Tigers have endured over the last month, it's the one they're facing at 8 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field.

It's been almost two months since UAPB (1-8, 0-6) tasted victory, and that came in a hard-fought 21-20 win over Miles College on Sept. 16. Since then, the Golden Lions have been outscored 209-76 and lost six straight games. In its a 38-14 setback to Prairie View last week, UAPB was limited to 146 yards of offense, and that, too, was well below what it usually generates weekly.

"We knew they had a good football team," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said of the Panthers. "We knew offensively they were good. I think they've had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, but they're a good football team. And that's why they're still in the hunt on the western division side."

While Prairie View A&M, along with Southern and Alcorn State, is still jockeying to gain a berth in next month's SWAC title game, division-title implications won't exactly be at the forefront when the Tigers and Golden Lions hook up. Yet, there's still quite a bit for both to play for.

A victory would give Grambling State a .500 record and inch it closer to securing a winning record for the first time since 2019. In UAPB's case, a win would not only stop its losing skid, but it would also give it a chance to avoid finishing last in the West for a third consecutive season. Both coaches expect their teams to be challenged, particularly with the game being played one day sooner than when it would normally be held.

"It is one more day you don't get to prepare," Jackson said. "We had to get a day ahead, but I'm kind of glad that we do play on a Friday. We've got to get this taste out of our mouth. But again, [UAPB] is a scrappy team, and they're going to play hard.

"I think [Hampton] has done a good job. He's got those guys competing extremely hard, I think their schemes are fantastic, like they know what they're doing as well. He's got that program headed in the right direction."

Hampton sees some of the same similarities in Grambling State that he sees in his team, with unsteady play being the primary offender.

"Let's be honest, [Grambling State] has a really good offense," he explained. "The quarterback is good, the running backs are good, they've got two good receivers. ... what you see is, they're inconsistent, they're up and down.

"But they're a really good football team. They're one of the top two or three teams on our side even though the record doesn't show it."

Although they were held to six points in their last game, the Tigers are third in the SWAC in scoring at 27.9 points and own the league's fifth-ranked offense. Quarterback Myles Crawley has thrown for 1,932 yards, which is the second-most in the conference, and running back Chance Williams is second in the league in rushing with 681 yards.

Those variables are only a portion of what the Golden Lions will be guarding against in their final home game of the season. Besides getting its offense going, UAPB's defense has to be able to consistently limit Grambling State's scoring opportunities.

"We need to be assignment sound," Hampton said. "We've got to eliminate the big play, and we've got to be able to stop the run. If you can't stop the run, then you're giving a team the ability to run the ball down the field, and you can't get off the field. And then when you can't stop the run, then they've got the option to pass the ball.

"We haven't done a good enough job there, and we've given up too many big plays."