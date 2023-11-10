UAPB's home finale against GSU tonight

Tonight marks the final time the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff plays at home this season, and the head coach is hoping to send his seniors out the right way.

UAPB will host Grambling State at 8 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field on ESPNU, the Golden Lions' second nationally broadcast game this season and first at home.

UAPB (1-8, 0-6 SWAC) is the only team in the conference without a SWAC win this season. The Golden Lions have two more chances to change that, but they have long been out of the running in the Western Division.

Head coach Alonzo Hampton compared UAPB's situation to years he experienced as a player for Northeast Louisiana, now called the University of Louisiana Monroe, in the 1990s.

When Hampton arrived in Monroe, Northeast was a perennial top-25 team in Division I-AA, now called Football Championship Subdivision. The Indians, now Warhawks, left the Southland Conference in 1994 to transition to Division I-A, now called Football Bowl Subdivision, as an independent. They had no conference titles to pursue and struggled to adjust to the higher level of competition.

Hampton said he told his players he knows what it is like to be part of a struggling team.

"You feel like you don't have anything to play for, getting your freaking head beat in every day," Hampton said. "But as a man, it's time to step up. You gotta say, 'I'm going to whoop the guy in front of me.' And so, that's all I'm trying to get them to understand. Man, this is the real world. I'm better than the guy in front of me. I don't care about nobody else's job. I'm going to do my job."

UAPB was without running backs Johness Davis and Kierstan Rogers last week at Prairie View A&M, but Hampton said Monday he expects both to return for this game. Johnny Williams rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown last week, and B.J. Curry has 185 yards and a touchdown this season.

The quarterback rotation continues this week. Hampton said during Monday's press conference he didn't know who would start Friday. Practice this week would determine whether Jalen Macon, Mekhi Hagens or Chancellor Edwards gets the call.

Regardless of who plays running back and quarterback, Hampton said the biggest thing UAPB needs against Grambling is better blocking.

"It's simple," Hampton said. "Do your job. Block the person in front of you. Whatever play is called, do your assignment. That's our problem all year. We're calling some plays, and guys are not doing their jobs. Obviously, there must be a disconnect somewhere between the coach and the player. We just gotta get these guys focused. We got 18 seniors we need to send out the right way."

Grambling (4-5, 3-3) had a promising start to the season but has faltered in recent weeks. The Tigers began conference play 2-0 but have lost three of their past four games, most recently a 17-6 defeat to Alabama State in the Port City Classic in Mobile, Ala. They have not won a true road game this season.

Second-year head coach Hue Jackson said the Tigers are focused on finishing the season strong.

"We've been slowed down a little bit," Jackson said. "I think as our defense has gotten better, we're not scoring as many points as we had, so we gotta kick it back up again. That's the ebb and flow of a football season. Guys gotta stay locked in, and we gotta go finish every game we play."