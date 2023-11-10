Veterans Day closings box

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected today by the Veterans Day holiday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Today's routes will run Saturday.

Jacksonville: Today's routes will run Saturday.

Little Rock: Today's routes will run Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Today's routes will run Saturday.

Maumelle: Today's routes will run routes next week; will be one day late.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock Recycling: Today's routes will run Saturday.

Sherwood: Today's routes will run Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Today's routes will run Saturday.

South of the river: Today's routes will run Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Closed today.

Jacksonville: Closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Closed today.

Little Rock: Closed today.

Maumelle: Closed today.

North Little Rock: Closed today.

Sherwood: Closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County: Closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed today.

State: Closed today.

Federal: Closed today.

State Capitol: Offices are closed today, but the building remains open.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed today.

POST OFFICE

Closed today. No deliveries. Collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today and Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Open today; closed Saturday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open regular hours.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Pulaski County Special: Regular schedule.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Offices will be open, bus and streetcars will be rolling.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Veteran's Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.