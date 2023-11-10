Vilonia girls fight off Nashville

CONWA -- Vilonia withstood fierce pressure from Nashville to get its season off on the right foot Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles used an 8-2 run early in the fourth quarter to create some separation and eventually beat the Scrapperettes 55-51 in the first round of the Mulhearn Wilson Constructors Lady Cat Invitational at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Vilonia (1-0) also got big outings from its youngsters to advance to today's semifinal against Fayetteville, which beat Lake Hamilton 58-39 in another first-round game Thursday. Freshman Brooklyn Burnham had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while classmate Kimberlyn Henry finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals as the Lady Eagles survived in their season-opener. Brianna Burnham, another freshman, added 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

"It definitely wasn't a clean game on either side of the ball, but we just found a way," Vilonia Coach Ryan Johnson said. "We played three ninth-graders, and of course they've got some growing pains. But they made a lot of big plays, too. Brooklyn on the boards was awesome, and for her very first game ... we couldn't have won it without her."

Sidni Middleton, who was hampered by fouls, and Lexy Heston both scored 10 points for Vilonia, which also held a 39-30 rebounding advantage. That edge was essential because Nashville's defensive pressure gave the Lady Eagles fits at times.

The Scrapperettes forced Vilonia into 26 turnovers for the game, including 11 in the first quarter, but last year's Class 4A runners-up were also their own worst enemy early.

Nashville hit just 3 of 21 shots in the first quarter -- missing 10 consecutive attempts at one point. Caroline Dean ended the drought by burying a running 30-footer at the horn that got the Scrapperettes within 14-10.

Vilonia handled the pressure much better in the second quarter and later pushed its lead to 24-16 following a 23-footer from Maddie Mannion with just over three minutes left in the half. But Lily Meraz immediately countered with a three-pointer for the Scrapperettes, who scored 10 of the last 14 points of the period and got another buzzer-beating jumper from Dean to trim the Lady Eagles' lead to 28-26 by halftime.

"Hats off to [Nashville] because they made it tough on us," Johnson said. "We've got to clean up those turnovers, and the girls know that. But to come out and compete with a really good Nashville team, that's going to do really good this year. ... Their defense is awesome.

"They're so quick, smart and well-coached. It was tough."

The Lady Eagles threatened to pull away in the third quarter.

Back-to-back baskets from Middleton to open the quarter started a 14-4 run. She also assisted on a pair of buckets by Brooklyn Burnham and one from Mannion. But again, Nashville answered.

A floater by Shalyn Lyle began a 10-4 flurry that allowed the Scrapperettes to close to 46-40 going into the final quarter.

The cold shooting, though, would bite Nashville in the fourth. The Scrapperettes missed 10 of their first 11 shots, which coincided with a quick six-point run that enabled the Lady Eagles to open up enough of a cushion to hold on despite a furious late push from Nashville.

Lyle scored 17 points, and Dean added 15 points for the Scrapperettes. Olivia Dean also had nine points.

CONWAY 65, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 51

A 15-5 spurt at the start of the fourth quarter gave Conway (1-0) the space it needed to finally outlast the Lady Patriots.

Samyah Jordan scored 13 of her 19 points after halftime for the Lady Wampus Cats, who struggled from the field and turned the ball over 17 times. Conway was even 30 of 50 from the free-throw line, but many of those free throws came at crucial moments, which allowed the Lady Wampus Cats to move on.

Traniyah Weston, a freshman, had 15 points, Emerie Bohanon scored 11 points and Alexis Cox finished with 7 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals for Conway.

Naomi Sharpley scored 11 points and Kristyn Cooperhad10 points for Parkview (0-1), which trailed 32-23 at halftime. Kirsten Johnson contributed nine points.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 71, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 63

Makenlie Campbell fueled huge runs in the second and fourth quarters for Har-Ber (1-0), which pulled away.

Campbell finished with 25 points, including 11 during a 21-0 run to start the second quarter that helped the Lady Wildcats erase a 24-19 deficit and take a 42-28 lead into halftime.

But Little Rock Christian (0-1) stormed back despite its standout player, Whitley Rogers, being saddled with foul trouble. A.J. Jackson scored 22 of her game-high 31 points in the second half for the Lady Warriors, who were able to grab a 61-58 lead in the fourth quarter until a three-pointer by Alex Fitzgerald started a closing 13-2 run for Har-Ber. Campbell had four of her game-high nine assists during the final surge.

Fitzgerald had 13 points and Delaney Roller ended with 12 points for the Lady Wildcats, who also forced 22 turnovers. Rogers scored 20 points but fouled out with 3:30 left in the game.