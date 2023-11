Young struggles again as Bears win over Panthers

CHICAGO -- D'Onta Foreman ran for a touchdown and the Chicago Bears boosted their shot at the top pick in the draft, beating the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on Thursday night.

The prime-time matchup between teams among the bottom five in the NFL delivered about as much drama as expected. But Chicago (3-7) made enough plays to come away with the victory.

The Bears also boosted their chances at the No. 1 pick because they have Carolina's first-rounder in 2024. They acquired the pick along with Moore last March for the top selection this year. Carolina (1-8) is tied with Arizona -- which plays Atlanta on Sunday -- for the worst record in the NFL.

Foreman gave the Bears a 16-10 lead in the third quarter with a 4-yard run. Chicago was clinging to a three-point lead with 1:40 remaining when Carolina's Eddy Pineiro attempted a 59-yard field goal. The ball landed well short.

Moore caught five passes for 58 yards against his former team. Rookie Tyson Bagent threw for 162 yards in his fourth straight start with Justin Fields sidelined because of a dislocated right thumb. The undrafted rookie from Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia didn't see open receivers at times and completed 20 of 33 passes, after throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble last week in a loss at New Orleans.

Carolina's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. But Bryce Young, coming off his worst game as a pro, had another rough outing. The No. 1 draft pick this year, he was 21 of 38 for 185 yards with a 68.4 rating, after throwing three interceptions and having two returned for scores in a loss to Indianapolis.

Adam Thielen caught six passes for 42 yards, and the Panthers fell to 0-5 on the road.

The Bears grabbed a 16-10 lead midway through the third on a 4-yard run by Foreman -- who spent last season with Carolina -- to cap a 38-yard drive after pinning the Panthers deep in their own territory. Chicago opted not to try a two-point conversion to go up by seven.

Carolina got a big opportunity late in the third, taking over at the Chicago 40 after Trenton Gill shanked a punt. The Panthers got pushed back 20 yards to start the drive because of back-to-back penalties, then got to the 20 before Pineiro kicked a field goal to make it a three-point game early in the fourth.

The Panthers led 10-9 at halftime even though the Bears outgained them 205 yards to 97. Chicago ran 42 plays, but settled for three field goals by Cairo Santos.

Smith-Marsette, who played part of last season in Chicago, gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with his first-quarter punt return touchdown. He broke a tackle by Josh Blackwell, cut through the middle and used a hesitation move to get past punter Trenton Gill for his first career touchdown return.

Chicago answered with a 54-yard field goal by Santos. Former Bear Pineiro kicked a 33-yarder early in the second quarter to make it a seven-point game. Santos booted two more field goals, hitting a 36-yarder with just over three minutes left and 39-yarder as time expired, to make it a one-point game.

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman, right, celebrates his rushing touchdown with quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) slides behind Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Hill (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Chicago Bears head coach Frank Reich walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) misses a pass in the end zone next to Carolina Panthers safety Jammie Robinson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)