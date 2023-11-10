Zebras to host Raiders in playoff open

After a dramatic finish to the regular season, Pine Bluff High School must now refocus as it prepares to host its first state playoff game in three years.

The Zebras welcome Nettleton to Jordan Stadium at 7 tonight to open the Class 5A playoffs.

Pine Bluff (8-2) won the 5A-Central Conference championship after last week's 20-7 home win against Robinson.

Nettleton (6-4) fell 41-39 last week at Wynne in what was a battle for third place in the 5A-East Conference, leaving the Raiders as the No. 4 team due to the tiebreaker.

Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams said the Zebras were excited to win the conference and return to the playoffs.

"That was an excellent moment for us, not only for the football team, but for the community," the second-year head coach said. "This is a big-time relief for us, because this time last year, we were looking at everybody else going to the playoffs."

Pine Bluff last made the playoffs in 2020, losing 24-20 to Mountain Home in the opening round. The Zebras are seeking their first playoff victory since defeating Sheridan 49-48 in four overtimes in 2019.

This conference championship is Pine Bluff's first since 2017, which is also the last time the Zebras reached a state championship game. The team has been eyeing a return trip to the state championship since the preseason but can't afford to overlook Nettleton. Williams said the Zebras have been careful not to look ahead all season.

"We don't even look ahead to what could be next, because next may not never come," Williams said. "So, we just always focus on looking at one game at a time and enjoying the process."

The Zebras have leaned on their defense this year, which has held opponents to 148 total points, fewest by any 5A-Central defense. Last week, Pine Bluff held Robinson to 7 points and 120 yards of offense while forcing two fourth-down stops. Kayvon Stringer made a crucial interception late in the game.

Nettleton will attack Pine Bluff's defense with its rushing attack. Raider sophomore T.J. Brown has rushed for 1,447 yards and 15 touchdowns this year, and fellow sophomore Xavier Harrell has 859 yards and 10 scores. Junior quarterback Maddox Hampton is completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,615 yards. He has thrown 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Williams said Pine Bluff's defense needs to be physical tonight.

"The physicality by the defense typically is going to override Nettleton's offense," Williams said. "They've been in a couple of physical games, and they lost both of those physical games, so I feel like we need to focus on the same thing."

On the other side of the ball, Pine Bluff will look to get its offense going again against a Nettleton defense which has allowed over 40 points in three of its past four games. The Zebras rushed for 314 yards against Robinson, led by Landon Holcomb with 117 yards and a touchdown and D'Juan Hayes with 105 yards. Penalties and three straight fourth down stops prevented them from putting the game away early.

The winner of this game will face the winner between Harrison and Hot Springs Lakeside. If the Zebras win, they will host their quarterfinal at Jordan Stadium.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for all Arkansas Activities Association playoff games including Nettleton at Pine Bluff are digital only and available at gofan.co/app/school/AAA , or the GoFan app. From there, scroll down to Pine Bluff Zebras vs Nettleton Raiders, and click Buy Tickets.

The AAA reminds fans to buy tickets in advance. Screenshots of tickets or AAA passes will not be accepted.