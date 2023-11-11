10 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Fayetteville

Kendre Gipson, 27, of 1609 Westwood Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of Schedule IV and VI drugs with intent to deliver. Gipson was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $17,710 bond.

Mackenzie Swanson, 29, of 1291 N. Futrell Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Swanson was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

Jerry Allen, 53, of 903 W. 15th St. in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Allen was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tontitown

Brenda McMillan, 60, of 609 Puppy Creek Road in Lowell, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a Schedule I or II drug with intent to deliver. McMillan was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Billy Scales, 60, of 308 S. Cleveland St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Scales was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond.

Isaac Laikidrik, 27, of 1518 Imperial St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with second-degree assault. Laikidrik was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

Jeremy Bara, 47, of 23505 War Eagle Black Top Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Bara was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond.

Justin Morphew, 37, of 6233 Clay Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Morphew was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Kane White, 25, of 364 Stockburger Lane in Winslow, was arrested Thursday in connection with arson. White was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Shane Smith, 40, of 301 Wallace St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and delivery of a counterfeit substance. Smith was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.