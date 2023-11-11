Acosta, Mayflower get by Bald Knob

MAYFLOWER -- Arturo Acosta has got everything he could have ever asked for from his time at Mayflower.

Friday night's 34-20 win over Bald Knob in the Class 4A playoffs was just the latest chapter in the dream he is living out.

The 5-foot-6, "5-foot-7 on a good day" senior transferred from Conway to Mayflower before the spring semester after playing junior varsity last season -- with little hope that would change as a senior, barring a sudden growth spurt.

After a 4-6 season last fall, Acosta candidly said he wasn't expecting much of an improvement heading into his first season with the team. But 10 months after his arrival, he and the Eagles (8-3) marked their first playoff win since 2018.

"I found out that this is a brotherhood, this is a family," He said. "This community is locked in. They're all in, and it's great to have them here in a playoff game."

Acosta led a Mayflower rushing attack that totaled 200 of the team's 317 yards of offense. He rushed 12 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Frankie Fennell rushed for 76 yards, passed for 117 and scored 5 total touchdowns. Wide receiver Jamar Anderson caught 7 of the team's 9 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

"Arturo, he runs so hard," Mayflower Coach Austin Emerson said. "Half the time, he goes where he's supposed to, and then he doesn't and makes me look good as an offensive play-caller."

Acosta gave Mayflower a 7-0 lead on its first possession of the night -- a methodical, 6:49 drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run.

But Bald Knob (5-6) hit right back with a 2-yard touchdown run by Bohn Hickman to make it 7-6.

Mayflower cruised down the field on its next drive to score on Fennel's 1-yard run, but Bald Knob's Dakota Shoebottom returned the favor with a run of his own to make it 14-14 at halftime.

The Eagles recovered an onside kick to start the second half and shortly thereafter, a 15-yard touchdown run by Fennell made it 21-14.

Bald Knob moved the ball on each of its next two drives. But both ended in interceptions -- one by Acosta, the other by Anderson.

"We came out and I don't know what happened, we just flipped the switch," linebacker Teegan Adams said. "We just started hitting, and we were getting our reads right.

"The momentum just kept rising. Man, it was something else. We came out in the second half, and we were doing really good. You could just feel everybody getting more hyped. It was amazing."

Acosta led the Eagles with 10 tackles. Sophomore lineman Devontae Williams was a disruptive force in the interior and totaled eight tackles. Adams had eight tackles at the opposite linebacker position to Acosta.

"Defensively, these guys are run-stoppers and are so tough to block," Emerson said. "They get their reads right and get after people. Our linebacker crew is awesome to have."

After the first interception, running back Calan Cowdery scored a 1-yard touchdown run. After the second, Anderson capitalized on his own forced turnover with a 15-yard touchdown reception to make it 34-14 with 9:06 remaining.

Bald Knob scored one last touchdown with 18 seconds remaining on a 4-yard run by Hickman to make it 34-20.

Mayflower will travel to play No. 1 seed Arkadelphia next Friday.

But first, there is some time to cherish what was accomplished at home.

"At Conway, we win many playoff games, so everybody thinks, 'It's nothing new to you, Arturo,' " Acosta said. "No, it's totally different. The community here is way more locked in. I feel like every play I make, every yard I gain, is for a family, for a team out there. For a person out there that doesn't get the chance to play football. I love it; every step, every yard, every tackle, every block. Everything here is just so amazing."