Arizona celebrates upset win at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that pushed No. 12 Arizona to a late lead on the way to a 78-73 win at No. 2 Duke on Friday night.

Johnson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0), his biggest coming on that contact layup off a feed from Caleb Love.

Love -- a transfer from hated Duke rival North Carolina who heard plenty from the "Cameron Crazies" all night -- also came up big late by making four free throws during Arizona's 6-for-6 finish at the line in the final 20 seconds.

When it was over, Arizona's players celebrated near midcourt, with Love waving goodbye to the irate Crazies and offering some testy words as big man Oumar Ballo extended his arms to blow them kisses.

Ballo had 13 points and Love had 11 for Arizona, which shot 46% and finished with a 45-33 rebounding edge.

Preseason Associated Press All-American Kyle Filipowski had 25 points to lead the Blue Devils (1-1).

In other games Friday, Hunter Dickinson had 18 points, KJ Adams Jr. dunked his way to 14 and top-ranked Kansas blew out Manhattan 99-61 in a final tuneup before facing No. 16 Kentucky in the Champions Classic next week. Kevin McCullar Jr. and freshman Johnny Furphy added 15 points apiece for the Jayhawks (2-0). ... Zach Edey had 18 points and eight rebounds, Lance Jones scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 3 Purdue (2-0) rolled over Morehead State 87-57. ... Kam Jones scored 23 points and Oso Ighodaro had 13 points and 11 rebounds as No. 5 Marquette coasted to a 95-65 win over Rider. ... Wooga Poplar scored 23 points to lead No. 13 Miami to an 88-72 win over Central Florida. The junior guard shot 6 for 8 from the floor and was perfect on five three-point attempts. Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (2-0), who never trailed. ... Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV each scored 21 points to help No. 15 Texas A&M (2-0) beat Ohio State 73-66 in Columbus, Ohio. Bruce Thornton led Ohio State (1-1) with 24 points. ... Antonio Reeves scored 21 points, Tre Mitchell added 18 and No. 16 Kentucky beat Texas A&M Commerce 81-61. Justin Edwards scored 16 points for the short-handed Wildcats (2-0), while Rob Dillingham had 12 and D.J. Wagner 11. Kalen Williams scored 19 points for Texas A&M Commerce (0-3). ... Justin Moore had 21 points and Tyler Burton had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 22 Villanova over Le Moyne 83-57. Moore scored 16 of his points in the first half on 6 for 10 shooting. Brendan Hausen had 18 points off the bench for Villanova. ... Aaron Estrada scored 27 points to lead No. 24 Alabama (2-0) to a 102-80 victory over Indiana State 102-80. Mark Sears had a hot hand in the second half, scoring 15 of his 22 points in the final 20 minutes. Isaiah Swope led Indiana State (1-1) with 17 points. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points and No. 25 Illinois went on a 16-5 run to end the game to turn back upset-minded Oakland 64-53. Quincy Guerrier and Dain Dainja were forces inside for Illinois (2-0). Guerrier had 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Dainja had 10 points and seven rebounds. Trey Townsend had 19 points for Oakland (0-2).