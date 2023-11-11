As always, Ravine rivals know each other well

There'll be no secrets between Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist when the teams meet today for the 96th time.

Are there ever?

Several of the players run in the same social circles, a number of the school's administrators are close friends, and the coaching staffs are practically joined at the hip during the offseason.

That last instance may be a bit far-fetched for even these teams -- whose schools are separated by a highway -- but the idea is understood just the same.

"They know us very well, and we know them very well," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "That's how it's always been, and it won't be any different this time. It's simply two teams that know just about everything there is to know about each other when it comes to this rivalry."

That rivalry is like none other in the NCAA Division II, and the 2023 edition of the Battle of the Ravine is expected to prove that again.

One half of Cliff Harris Stadium will be decked out in maroon while the other half will don purple when the teams link up at 1 p.m. in front of what'll almost certainly be an overflow crowd.

And like the majority of the previous battles between Henderson State (8-2, 8-2 Great American Conference) and 10th-ranked Ouachita Baptist (9-1, 9-1), plenty will be at stake.

The Tigers, ranked No. 10 in Division II, are No. 6 in the Super Region Three rankings and in a prime spot to receive one of the seven berths for the playoffs that'll begin on Nov. 18. A victory by OBU should secure one of those slots, but it won't know for certain until Sunday afternoon when the final poll is released and the selections are officially unveiled.

For the Reddies, the situation is a bit more complex. Henderson State, which will make the short walk from its fieldhouse to OBU's visiting dressing room on the other side of Highway 67 beforehand, has won three consecutive games but wasn't included in the top 10 of the latest regional poll. That could possibly change with a lopsided win over the Tigers and losses by several teams currently ranked, including regional No. 1 Harding and No. 10 Southern Arkansas.

If those losses don't manifest -- a number of them are longshots -- the Reddies could still receive an invitation to one of the Division II bowl games. But they have no qualms at all about playing spoiler, especially to a team that rained on the postseason hopes they had last season.

In 2022, Henderson State needed a win over OBU, which was ranked fourth in the region at the time, to possibly nab a playoff spot, and appeared well on its way to doing so when it led 34-20 with less than four minutes left in regulation.

But the Tigers scored twice to send the game into overtime and eventually won 40-37. But close games have been the norm in this long-standing series, and it wouldn't surprise either of the coaches if that holds true this time around.

But if there ever was a time for either Henderson State or OBU to deviate from their normal scripts and slip in something out of the ordinary, it may be today.

The Reddies have been on the short end of the head-to-head matchups recently. The Tigers have won six consecutive, with four of those by three points each. The last time Henderson State beat OBU was in 2015, when it gutted out a 21-17 win.

There won't be a ton that Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield will have to tell his team prior to kickoff to get them prepared for what they'll face, but he has taken note of a couple of distinctions between this year's Tigers and those they've seen in the past.

"They've leaned on the pass a little bit more," he said. "They've opened up their offense, and they do more with it, but they're still the same team because they're going to run it first. OBU is going to make you stop the run, and they're very good at it.

"Like always, they've got a good running back and a very solid O-line. But their quarterback is a big, strong kid and has played very well."

Riley Harms has definitely been a difference-maker for the Tigers under center. He's completed 66% of his passes for 1,827 yards and 21 touchdowns. OBU's ground game hasn't skipped a beat either, thanks to junior Kendel Givens, who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and leads Division II with 24 touchdowns.

Maxfield also pointed out how Connor Flannigan, who has a league-high 69 catches, has blossomed on the outside for the Tigers.

"He's really good," he said. "The leading receiver in the conference, and he always seems to find a way to get open ... just a really good player."

Knight indirectly put into perspective just how close and similar the Reddies and Tigers are. He didn't exactly mirror Maxfield's assessment word for word, but he offered up the same kind of praise for Henderson State.

"They're one of the top teams in the conference for sure," he said. "They're very good in all three phases. The quarterback is really good, their running backs are solid as always, their receivers are tough and can make plays with the best of them.

"Defensively, they get after it. And of course, on special teams, they've gotten the job done all year."

The tight-knit similarities between the teams are plentiful, too.

Harms' 21 touchdown passes are second in the GAC only to Henderson State quarterback Andrew Edwards, who's connected for 25 touchdowns. Both have thrown two interceptions, which are by far conference lows.

Henderson State also has three players -- Edwards, Korien Burrell and Fredrick O'Donald -- who are ranked among the GAC's top 17 in rushing yards. OBU has two in Givens and Chris Henley Jr.

Chris Hatzis is second to Flannigan in total receiving yardage in the GAC, but his seven touchdown catches are tops in the league. And the Reddies are rated second in total defense, while the Tigers third.

There's really not much reason for Knight, Maxfield or anyone to believe that the latest installment of the annual clash will be anything other than another down-to-the-wire affair.

"We know each other well," Knight said. "Scott's done a great job with that program all these years. Year in and year out, they're right there at or near the top, and that's a testament to him and his staff. We have to play our best ball, and we know we've got to step up to the challenge of a really good Henderson team."

It's no coincidence that Maxfield feels the same way.

"Just like always, it's going to be a four-quarter game I would think," he said. "We've got to get some big stops, got to get some big plays on offense. We have to be solid in the kicking game, and we can't give up any big plays on defense.

"It'll be a challenge, and we've got to be ready."