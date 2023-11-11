ASU men at Bowling Green

Arkansas State at Bowling Green
WHEN 11 a.m. Central
WHERE Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio
RECORDS Arkansas State 0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt; Bowling Green 1-0, 0-0 MAC
SERIES 2-2
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, in Jonesboro, EAB Red Wolves Sports Network
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Freddy Hicks, 6-6, Jr.21.07.0
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Sr.17.02.0
G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So.7.02.0
G Avery Felts, 6-2, Jr.7.00.0
F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, So.2.03.0
COACH Bryan Hodgson (0-1 in first season at ASU and overall)
Bowling Green
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Marcus Hill, 6-4, Jr.18.05.0
G PJ Edwards, 6-4, So.3.01.0
G DaJion Humphrey, 6-4, Sr.3.04.0
F Rashaun Agee, 6-8, Sr.14.08.0
C Jason Spurgin, 7-0, Sr.3.06.0
COACH Todd Simon (1-0 in first season at Bowling Green and 184-122 overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUBowling Green
76.0Points for70.0
105.0Points against41.0
-5.0Rebound margin+9.0
-3.0Turnover margin+2.0
40.7FG pct.44.1
19.03-pt pct.25.0
72.7FT pct.55.0
CHALK TALK Today's matchup is the first game of the 2023 MAC-SBC Challenge. ... Arkansas State guard Caleb Fields has 478 career assists and is just 67 assists shy of passing Carl Archer (1986-89) for second place all-time in program history. ... The first matchup between these two teams took place on Dec 13, 1950, with the Falcons coming away with a 74-51 win. ... ASU is 6-20 all-time against MAC opponents.
-- Mike Harley