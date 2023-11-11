ASU men at Bowling Green

Arkansas State at Bowling Green

WHEN 11 a.m. Central

WHERE Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio

RECORDS Arkansas State 0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt; Bowling Green 1-0, 0-0 MAC

SERIES 2-2

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, in Jonesboro, EAB Red Wolves Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Freddy Hicks, 6-6, Jr.21.07.0

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Sr.17.02.0

G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So.7.02.0

G Avery Felts, 6-2, Jr.7.00.0

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, So.2.03.0

COACH Bryan Hodgson (0-1 in first season at ASU and overall)

Bowling Green

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Marcus Hill, 6-4, Jr.18.05.0

G PJ Edwards, 6-4, So.3.01.0

G DaJion Humphrey, 6-4, Sr.3.04.0

F Rashaun Agee, 6-8, Sr.14.08.0

C Jason Spurgin, 7-0, Sr.3.06.0

COACH Todd Simon (1-0 in first season at Bowling Green and 184-122 overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUBowling Green

76.0Points for70.0

105.0Points against41.0

-5.0Rebound margin+9.0

-3.0Turnover margin+2.0

40.7FG pct.44.1

19.03-pt pct.25.0

72.7FT pct.55.0

CHALK TALK Today's matchup is the first game of the 2023 MAC-SBC Challenge. ... Arkansas State guard Caleb Fields has 478 career assists and is just 67 assists shy of passing Carl Archer (1986-89) for second place all-time in program history. ... The first matchup between these two teams took place on Dec 13, 1950, with the Falcons coming away with a 74-51 win. ... ASU is 6-20 all-time against MAC opponents.

-- Mike Harley