CENTRAL ARKANSAS 82, HENDRIX COLLEGE 39

The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team bounced back from its season-opening loss to Tulsa with a dominating victory Friday over Hendrix College at the Farris Center in Conway.

UCA freshman forward Tucker Anderson, a Bentonville West graduate, scored a game-high 20 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 8 from three-point range. Junior guard Ibbe Klintman totaled 17 points off the bench and junior forward Elias Cato added 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Senior forward Tyler Deithloff led Hendrix with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting.

The Bears (1-1) led the entire game, taking a 38-22 lead into halftime and outscoring the Warriors 44-17 after the break. The Bears' defense held their opponents to 26% (13 of 50) shooting from the field. The Warriors (0-2) turned the ball over 21 times, including 11 steals by the Bears, who also blocked 5 shots.

UCA took 31 free throws compared to 12 attempts by Hendrix, but shot just 58%. It also outrebounded Hendrix 50-33, including a 16-5 advantage on offensive rebounds. The Bears also held a slight advantage in three-point shooting, going 8 of 28 (28.6%), while the Warriors went 5 of 19 (26.3%).



