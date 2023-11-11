Election reminders

Nov. 13 -- Early voting will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Nov. 14 special election on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues.

Sample Ballots are available on the Arkansas Secretary of State's Voter View Website at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Nov. 14 -- Special election day, voters will vote at the polls from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Also, Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022.

Through Nov. 14 -- For the March 5 Preferential Primary Election, the Party Filing Period is being held daily until noon Nov. 14. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

First Ward Living Grace sets giveaway

First Ward Living Grace Pantry, 1201 Commerce Road, will hold its 2023 Thanksgiving Giveaway on a first come, first served basis Nov. 19 from 3-5 p.m. or until all the food is gone.

At 2 p.m., a small program will be held where local and state officials will recognize all Super 1 Foods Stores in Pine Bluff for their grants and food donations to the pantry and their continual community outreach, according to a news release.

WC School Board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Election Commission to meet

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, is calling two commission meetings.

Commissioners will hold an election day meeting Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. The commission will remain in session until unofficial election results are announced at the Election Center, 123 Main St., at approximately 9 p.m. In the event commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to a news release.

Commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the election center. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots, approving manual audit of unofficial election results, and any other business that comes before the commission.

Ivy Center to discuss tours

Parents and students interested in obtaining information about the Ivy Center for Education's 2024 College Tour/Cultural Enrichment Experience will meet from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St.

Those who can't attend may join virtually by using Zoom ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061, according to a news release.

Details: Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com. Follow the Ivy Center at ivycenterforeducation.com or on social media.

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will give out the monthly food boxes Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all boxes are gone. These will be the church's Thanksgiving boxes, according to a news release. All clients will need to have their driver's license or utility bills.

Their proof of identity must match. Details: House of Bread pastor/apostle, Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.