Eight people file for office in Northwest Arkansas

The following candidates filed for office Friday for the party primaries. Filing began Monday and closes Tuesday. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections is Feb. 5. Early voting begins Feb. 19 and ends on March 4. A * denotes an incumbent.
U.S. PRESIDENT
Asa Hutchinson (R)
Chris Christie (R)
Marianne Williamson (D)
Stephen Lyons (D)
U.S. CONGRESS, 1ST DISTRICT
Rick Crawford (R)*
ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT
Associate Justice, Position 2
Courtney Hudson
ARKANSAS HOUSE
District 8
Austin McCollum (R)*
District 24
Brad Hall (R)