Eight people file for office in Northwest Arkansas

The following candidates filed for office Friday for the party primaries. Filing began Monday and closes Tuesday. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections is Feb. 5. Early voting begins Feb. 19 and ends on March 4. A * denotes an incumbent.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Asa Hutchinson (R)

Chris Christie (R)

Marianne Williamson (D)

Stephen Lyons (D)

U.S. CONGRESS, 1ST DISTRICT

Rick Crawford (R)*

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

Associate Justice, Position 2

Courtney Hudson

ARKANSAS HOUSE

District 8

Austin McCollum (R)*

District 24

Brad Hall (R)