ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Listeso String Quartet feeds Swiftmania; Moore gets jazzy

MUSIC

Swift by candlelight

The Listeso String Quartet performs Taylor Swift songs -- the tentative program includes "Lavender Haze," "Love Story," "Cardigan," "Blank Space," "Enchanted," "Anti-Hero," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "All Too Well," "Wildest Dreams," "Lover," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "You Belong With Me" -- illuminated by hundreds of candles for "Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift," 6 p.m. Wednesday in the William Grant Still Ballroom at Little Rock's Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Doors open one hour before "curtain" and late entry is not permitted. You must be 8 or older to attend; anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $29-$52. Visit tinyurl.com/3bwav3s6.

Melba Moore headlines "An Evening of Jazz," a benefit for Jericho Way, Dec. 2 at Little Rocks Robinson Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Moore jazz

Tony Award-winning and Grammy nominated singer Melba Moore headlines "An Evening of Jazz," with Arkansas-connected musicians Rodney Block, Michael Eubanks and Grady Nichols and their bands, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2 in the William Grant Still Ballroom at Little Rock's Robinson Center. The event, on the eve of National Roof Over My Head Day, is a fundraiser for Depaul USA Jericho Way. Tickets, $100, include hors d'oeuvres and cocktails; proceeds go to the Jericho Way Day Resource Center. Visit tinyurl.com/mpfdj7ru.

THEATER

Touring 'Annie'

A touring company performs "Annie" (music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, book by Thomas Meehan) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Central Arkansas' Reynolds Performance Hall, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012, or visit uca.edu/reynolds. A touring company is bringing "Annie" to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway on Thursday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)



Beauty, Beast & dinner

"Beauty and the Beast" (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, with additional songs by Menken and Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton, based on the Disney animated feature) opens Wednesday and runs through Dec. 31 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock.

Hannah Hill and Carson Horton play the title roles, with Tim Cooper as Gaston, Don Bolinger as Cogsworth, Kelley Ponder as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Tom Cooper as Maurice, Briana East as Babette, Emory Molitor as Mrs. Potts, Jaydon Clark as Chip, Michael Klucher as Lumiere, Adrian Hinojosa as Le Fou and Ethan Patterson as the Young Prince.

The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (Wednesday matinees only, Nov. 15, 23 and 29) and 12:40 and 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Tickets (including meal and show) are $42-$44, $30 for children 15 and younger; $30 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

"Regal" is part of "Beyond Labels," pastel portraits of friends and neighbors by Virmarie DePoyster that go on display this week at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ART

DePoyster exhibition

"Beyond Labels," pastel portraits of friends and neighbors by Virmarie DePoyster, goes on display Saturday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1. DePoyster will give an artist talk at 5 p.m. Jan. 19. The exhibition remains up through Feb. 11. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org. Virmarie DePoyster's pastel portraits of friends and neighbors go on display Saturday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



'Inside Out'

"Inside Out," new geometric abstract paintings and soft sculptures by Bentonville artist Kellie Lehr, is on display Friday through Feb. 16 at 211 South, within the Engel & Völkers NWA shop at 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Admission and street parking are free. Call (479) 268-5170 or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

FILM

'Gettysburg' story

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "The Gettysburg Story," 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of its "Movies at MacArthur" series. Jake Boritt's documentary, based on the Battlefield Auto Tour and narrated by actor Stephen Lang, re-examines the Civil War battle using cutting-edge technologies that include high-definition, radio-controlled aerial drone cinematography, motion-control time-lapse footage and digital geolocation graphic maps. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

DANCE

Ballet tea

Western Arkansas Ballet holds its annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea -- photo opportunities with the Sugar Plum Fairy and other Nutcracker cast members, along with dancing, crafts, fun and goodies to take home -- 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Fort Smith Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 N. B Street, Fort Smith. Cost: $20 (includes adult refreshments), $30 for children; no tickets sold at the door. The tea is in conjunction with the ballet company's Dec. 16-17 production of "The Nutcracker." Call (479) 785-0152 or visit waballet.org.