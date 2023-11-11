Ex-Hog pushes SEARK funding

With Southeast Arkansas College's athletic department in its infancy, a former University of Arkansas guard is stepping up to give the Pine Bluff school a big assist in its fundraising efforts.

Ernie Murry, a member of Arkansas' 1990 NCAA Final Four team, addressed his efforts to "go after the big bucks" with the SEARK board Wednesday. The Wabbaseka native, who works as a medical salesman in Little Rock, said he's expanded his reach from local to Little Rock and now Northwest Arkansas, where he was a standout outside shooter for the Razorbacks from 1989-91 and won the Southwest Conference championship each season.

"You don't go in and just get a big check. You go several times," Murry told the board.

In Northwest Arkansas, that would include visiting the home of his old UA coach, Nolan Richardson.

Murry heard from the Hall of Famer how junior college basketball, which is seeing a resurgence in Arkansas after decades, is much-needed in the state. Both have competed on the JUCO level, Murry as a player at Mississippi County Community College (now Arkansas Northeastern College) and Richardson as a coach at Western Texas College, winning a national title in 1980.

"Everybody out of a high school is not ready for a four-year college," said Murry, who won two state basketball titles at Wabbaseka High (1984 and 1986). Yet playing JUCO hoops helps develop student-athletes academically and athletically, he added.

Murry also rallied support for SEARK athletics in the spring when athletic director and men's basketball coach Chad Kline was introduced. Barbara Dunn, the college's executive director of institutional advancement and community relations, announced that $347,804.60 has been generated for athletics from a recent fundraiser, with $57,500 more pledged to the school.

SEARK has begun competing athletically this semester with offseason baseball and softball contests. Those teams will throw out the first pitches of their season in the spring.

Men's and women's basketball will tip off at SEARK next season, but players on the men's team who are already enrolled are practicing. A coach for the women's team has yet to be hired.

SEARK President Steven Bloomberg said athletics would serve as a recruiting tool for the college and give high school athletes a more local option for opportunity when he announced the addition of the department in January. Presently, 13 two-year colleges in Arkansas have athletic programs.

"The college needs support locally," Murry said. "I think it can be supported not just in basketball, but in baseball and softball."

BOARD ACTIONS

The SEARK board also approved the hiring of a coordinator and case manager for an initiative by the nonprofit organization Restore Hope.

The mission of Restore Hope is to reduce incarceration and the need for foster care. Restore Hope's 100 Families initiative helps families transition from crises and supports them through housing, employment and education, among other needs.

Three courses at SEARK -- emergency medical sciences, sterile processing and computer-aided drafting -- will be placed on "inactive status" after a unanimous vote of the board, meaning those courses will not be offered in the near future.

"This is due to low enrollment and SEARK choosing to focus on increasing capacity in other growth areas such as surgical technology and licensed practical nursing," Bloomberg said.