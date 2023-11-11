Fairview, Haygood run to win

FARMINGTON — Camden Fairview rushed for 440 yards, but it needed two key defensive stops to push past Farmington 43-29 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night.

Fairview running back Trent Haygood rushed for 323 yards and had four touchdowns, while reserve quarterback Ja’Bauree Lockhart added two scores to key the victory.

Camden Fairview (7-4), the fourth seed from the 5A-South, will now travel to Southside Batesville for a second-round game next week. Farmington, the top seed from the 5A-West, ends the season at 7-4.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge no matter where we would have played because we were facing a conference champion,” Fairview Coach Nick Vaughn said. “I tip my cap to Farmington. They schemed us up well. I was proud of how our team continued to battle the entire night and stay the course.” Fairview outgained Farmington 474-354 for the game, getting large clumps of yards on big running plays, keyed by Haygood.

“I cannot tell you how well our offensive line played tonight,” Vaughn said. “We just battled every single snap. We knew we were going to have to run the football tonight to be successful.” But it was the Fairview defense making two big plays that turned the tide in its favor.

The first big play happened late in the first quarter with the game tied 7-7. Fairview’s Ronald Buckhanan intercepted a Farmington pass, then returned it for an apparent touchdown but was called back because he hurdled a defender, which is a personal foul penalty in high school. But Fairview marched 46 yards in eight plays, a drive capped by a 2-yard keeper by Lockhart with 1:03 left in the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead.

“[The interception] was just a fantastic play. It was just unfortunate that he had to hurdle the defenders,” Vaughn said.

Fairview never trailed after that play, increasing the lead to 28-19 late in the first half on a 61-yard run by Haygood. But Farmington trimmed the lead to 28-22 at halftime on a 36-yard field goal by Titus Brown on the final play of the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, with Fairview clinging to a 36-29 lead, Farmington faced a fourth and 3 at the Fairview

16. Quarterback Ayden Lester attempted a keeper but was stuffed at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

Fairview rolled the dice on fourth and 4 at its 22, and though a pass by quarterback Darrell Atkins Jr. was incomplete, Farmington was flagged for pass interference. Lockhart then entered as quarterback and went 52 yards on second and 21 to the Farmington 22. Lockhart scored two plays later on a 17-yard keeper with 1:03 left to seal the victory.

“We really stiffened up and made a big play on defense [at the end of the game],” Vaughn said. “Farmington really found ways to gets some big plays, but when we needed to make a play, we found a way.”



