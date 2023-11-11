Follow live: Razorbacks host Auburn

Pregame

Arkansas today begins a three-game homestand to close the regular season with Auburn, which comes to Reynolds Razorback Stadium fresh off back-to-back wins and with its sights set on becoming bowl eligible.

The Razorbacks need to run the table down the stretch to reach six wins and another bowl game under fourth-year coach Sam Pittman. Arkansas is 3-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC games.

Pittman’s team is one week removed from its best offensive performance of the season at Florida. The Razorbacks put up 481 yards of offense in The Swamp, and KJ Jefferson accounted for 347 total yards and 3 touchdowns.

Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, in his first game since Oct. 7 at Ole Miss, rushed for a season-high 103 yards in the win as well. Arkansas rushed and passed for more than 200 yards in a game for the first time this season in interim coordinator Kenny Guiton’s play-calling debut.

The Tigers are 5-4 overall after wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt the last two weeks. Tailback Jarquez Hunter was the central figure offensively in both wins, rushing for 327 yards and two scores.

Hunter this season is averaging 79.5 rushing yards per game on 13.5 carries. His per-game average jumps to 91 yards in SEC play.

Dating to 2016, Auburn has won 6 of the last 7 games in the series. Arkansas beat the Tigers 41-27 on the road last season following its bye week.

The Razorbacks have not won back-to-back games against Auburn since 2011 and 2012.

Personnel-wise, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker are dressed and went through warmups. Both players were injured in the overtime win against the Gators last weekend.

Players who are not in uniform: Tight ends Ty Washington and Luke Hasz, receiver Sam Mbake, defensive back Jaheim Singletary, defensive end Jashaud Stewart and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas.