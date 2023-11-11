Garden project bears fruit in school display

Pine Bluff Junior High School recently displayed its garden during a visit by Karleah Harris, assistant professor for the Department of Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, along with UAPB alumni and guests from West Memphis and Kenya.

The purpose of this visit was to see the school's garden, a key component of the UAPB Project coordinated by the UAPB Department of Human Sciences. The UAPB Project partnered with PBJHS, according to a news release.

PBJHS Principal Arnold Robertson shared the vision behind this collaboration.

"The project involved the installation of raised beds in one of the school's courtyards, thus fostering an environment where scholars gained a deeper understanding of the origins of their food, embraced the importance of healthy eating, and actively engaged in planting, nurturing, and harvesting vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, cabbage, and bell peppers," Robertson said.

In addition, Robertson said this partnership with UAPB has been thriving for the past two years. Students were given the opportunity to cultivate and prepare vegetables within their classrooms.

"This hands-on experience not only enriched their education but also facilitated valuable cross-curricular connections in the classroom," according to the release.

The program has other benefits.

"Overall, PBJHS-UAPB's gardening project has the potential to be a valuable educational tool that exposes scholars to diverse career opportunities and fosters a broader mindset," according to Robertson.

School officials were proud to display the garden project.

"The school had been handpicked for this special tour, and Mr. Robertson appeared happy and proud as he witnessed the guests' deep admiration for the incredible work achieved in the garden. The guests were also impressed by the enormous steps taken to make healthy eating education culturally relevant. The future looks bright for these young minds, thanks to the exciting initiatives brought to life by this wonderful collaboration," according to the release.