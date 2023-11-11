Great American Conference capsules

HENDERSON STATE AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.7, Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern; KARN-FM, 102.9, Little Rock; KZNG AM, 1340, KZNG-FM, 97.9/105.5, Hot Springs; KTPB-FM, 98.1, Pine Bluff; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KHGG-FM, 103.5, Fort Smith; KESA-FM, 100.9, Eureka Springs; KILX-FM, 102.1, De Queen; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena

INTERNET hsusports.com, obutigers.com

RECORDS Henderson State 8-2, 8-2 Great American Conference; Ouachita Baptist 9-1, 9-1

COACHES Scott Maxfield (133-64 in 18th season at Henderson State and 162-66 in 23rd season overall); Todd Knight (152-100 in 24th season at OBU and 180-132-2 in 30th season overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 46-43-6

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist pulled out a 40-37 victory in overtime on Nov. 12, 2022, at Henderson State’s Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY An Ouachita Baptist victory would be the fifth time the program has won at least 10 games in a season. … Henderson State lost the first-ever game played between the two in 1895, but it won the next six before the teams tied 0-0 in 1914. … Kendel Givens was named the Great American Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week while Gabe Goodman was the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week after their performances in Ouachita Baptist’s 55-14 win over Oklahoma Baptist. … Andrew Edwards has 1,009 total yards and 14 touchdowns over the past three games for Henderson State. He’s got 2,931 yards and 34 total scores this season.

HARDING AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy; KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET hardingsports.com, arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Harding 10-0, 10-0 Great American Conference; Arkansas Tech 5-5, 5-5

COACHES Paul Simmons (60-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall); Kyle Shipp (17-26 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 31-28

LAST MEETING Harding held a 32-point halftime lead and romped to a 55-10 victory on Nov. 12, 2022, in Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY Harding, which is ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II and No. 1 in Super Region Three, can finish undefeated in the regular season for the second time ever with a win. The Bisons have won three straight games on the road in the series. … An upset over Harding would hand Arkansas Tech its first winning season since 2017. It would also be the Wonder Boys’ first win over the Bisons since 2015. … In each of the past 14 meetings between the teams, Harding has scored at least 24 points. … The 14 consecutive games that the Bisons have won is the longest in program history. Harding has also won nine consecutive games away from home.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello; KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET uamsports.com, muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Arkansas-Monticello 2-8, 2-8 Great American Conference; Southern Arkansas 8-2, 8-2

COACHES Hud Jackson (44-87 in 12th season at UAM and overall); Brad Smiley (13-8 in second season at SAU and overall)

SERIES Southern Arkansas leads 59-37-1

LAST MEETING O.B. Jones ran for 114 yards and a touchdown to help Southern Arkansas take a 20-7 victory on Nov. 12, 2022, in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY The state’s oldest football rivalry is a big one for all military veterans and current active military members because they will receive free admission to the game with proof of a military ID. … SAU has won nine of the past 11 games in the series. UAM did beat the Muleriders 73-37 during its last trip to Magnolia in 2021. … The Boll Weevils are looking to avoid losing their ninth straight game in a season for the first time since 2012 when they dropped their last 10 contests. … O.B. Jones has a team-high 841 yards rushing for SAU. Jariq Scales has rushed for 841 yards, and Kadyn Roach has 514 yards on the ground. The three have run for a combined 31 touchdowns.