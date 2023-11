CLASS 4A

HARDING ACADEMY 49, GENTRY 12

SEARCY -- Owen Miller completed 9 of 13 passes for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns as Harding Academy (11-0) defeated Gentry (5-6).

Miller also had a big night in the running game, finishing with 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats' Kyler Hoover had 5 receptions for 208 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.