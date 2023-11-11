Hayes carries Zebras past Raiders

The clock expired prematurely in the first quarter, but not on Pine Bluff High School's season by any means.

Djuan Hayes racked up 151 yards and two touchdowns, Austyn Dendy threw in 84 more yards and two scores and the host Zebras went on to a 41-21 win over Nettleton on Friday night in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

"Just trying to make it to the state championship," Hayes said. "That's what we've been working for since offseason. That's been on our minds. That's all we're trying to get there. We're trying to get it back started."

And if Pine Bluff (9-2) can win state, it will be a calendar championship double for the school, after the boys basketball team's 5A title run in March.

Next for the 5A-Central Conference champions is another game at Jordan Stadium against either Harrison or Hot Springs Lakeside. Winning the conference and playing their first postseason game in three years was a major confidence booster for the Zebras, according to Hayes.

Whatever went wrong for Pine Bluff (9-2) -- clock malfunctions and all -- was minor, given the way the Zebras controlled possession against the Raiders (6-5). Hayes burst for 61 of his yards on a late first-half carry that set up a 2-yard scoring run for Dendy.

"Our o-line doing their thing, making good blocks and opening up good holes," Hayes said.

Pine Bluff ran for 215 yards and threw for 59 more on Landon Holcomb's 6-of-10 passing.

Courtney Crutchfield got into the scoring act on the opening kickoff of the second half, returning it 69 yards for 6 points. He added a 24-yard scoring catch in the fourth quarter.

Crutchfield caught 4 passes for 49 yards.

Nettleton fumbled away 2 of its first 3 possessions, and Pine Bluff scored on its first 4 possessions. Pine Bluff gambled on fourth-and-3 from its own 24 and converted it for first down on a 5-yard Holcomb-to-Dendy pass.

Hayes broke his 61-yard run two plays later, and Dendy rushed for his first touchdown the next play.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Nettleton's T.J. Brown fumbled on the third play from scrimmage, setting up Pine Bluff's first TD march of 49 yards in 7 plays. Hayes had a 5-yard TD run with 8:14 left in the opening quarter and scored again from 3 yards out early in the second quarter.

The clock inadvertently expired with about 4 minutes left in the period. When it was reset, Dendy -- who had a 47-yard TD carry reduced to 18 yards after a blindside block -- redeemed the Zebras and covered the other 29 yards the opposite direction on the very next play.

Nettleton cut the deficit to 20-7 after Brown rushed from a yard out. The sophomore scored again for his 19th rushing touchdown of the season in the third quarter. He had 135 yards on 28 carries to lead the Raiders.

Xavier Harrell ran 13 times for 100 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown with 3:52 left in the game. Harrell gained 71 of his yards in the second half.

Maddox Hampton, who completed 7 of 17 passes for 86 yards, fired a 34-yard completion to Q Thompson down to the Pine Bluff 3. But the Zebras made one last defensive stand, sacking Hampton on fourth-and-goal with 5.5 seconds left.

Nettleton outgained Pine Bluff 335-274 despite the loss.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Hayes, a junior who rushed 16 times and took over at running back for the injured Marquez Brentley.

"He's pound-for-pound the strongest guy we've got in the weight room," Zebras Coach Micheal Williams said. "People don't know that. We were saving him so he could learn a little bit more because he played quarterback last year. He's learning a little more running back this year, and we just let that beast go now."