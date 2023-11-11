CLASS 2A

HECTOR 37, MINERAL SPRINGS 36

MINERAL SPRINGS -- Jackson Taylor kicked a 40-yard field goal in the final minute of play as Hector (7-4) completed a fourth-quarter comeback to knock off Mineral Springs (9-2).

Hector trailed 34-21 in the fourth quarter after a touchdown run by Katrevion Thomas of Mineral Springs. The Wildcats made it a 36-34 game with a pair of touchdown passes from Taylor to PJ Henderson, the second of which came with two minutes left.

Hector then attempted an onside kick, recovering the ball to set up the game-winning drive.