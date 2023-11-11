High school football state playoffs involving southeast Arkansas teams

All games, unless otherwise noted, are at 7 p.m. Friday

5A

Pine Bluff 41, Nettleton 21

— Pine Bluff (Central champion) will host Hot Springs Lakeside (South second, defeated Harrison 59-42) in quarterfinal

4A

Warren 42, Trumann 12

— Warren (4A-8 champion) will host Bauxite (4A-4 second, defeated McGehee 42-17) in second round

Monticello 21, Highland 20

— Monticello (4A-8 third) will visit Elkins (4A-1 champion, defeated Clinton 63-27) in second round

DeWitt 29, Pocahontas 28

— DeWitt (4A-8 second) will host Ashdown (4A-7 fourth, defeated Blytheville 38-20) in second round

Gravette 55, Stuttgart 10

Nashville 41, Crossett 36

3A

Fordyce 37, Gurdon 0

— Fordyce (3A-6 second) will visit Prescott (3A-5 champion, defeated Palestine-Wheatley 42-0)

Booneville 56, Drew Central 14

Jessieville 40, Rison 27

8-man 2A

Rector 48, Woodlawn 0



