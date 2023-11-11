High school football state playoffs involving southeast Arkansas teams

All games, unless otherwise noted, are at 7 p.m. Friday
5A
Pine Bluff 41, Nettleton 21
— Pine Bluff (Central champion) will host Hot Springs Lakeside (South second, defeated Harrison 59-42) in quarterfinal
4A
Warren 42, Trumann 12
— Warren (4A-8 champion) will host Bauxite (4A-4 second, defeated McGehee 42-17) in second round
Monticello 21, Highland 20
— Monticello (4A-8 third) will visit Elkins (4A-1 champion, defeated Clinton 63-27) in second round
DeWitt 29, Pocahontas 28
— DeWitt (4A-8 second) will host Ashdown (4A-7 fourth, defeated Blytheville 38-20) in second round
Gravette 55, Stuttgart 10
Nashville 41, Crossett 36
3A
Fordyce 37, Gurdon 0
— Fordyce (3A-6 second) will visit Prescott (3A-5 champion, defeated Palestine-Wheatley 42-0)
Booneville 56, Drew Central 14
Jessieville 40, Rison 27
8-man 2A
Rector 48, Woodlawn 0