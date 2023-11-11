CLASS 3A

HOXIE 41, MELBOURNE 6

HOXIE -- Kayden Glenn threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Hoxie (11-0) topped Melbourne (3-8).

Prechton Wilkerson had the longest touchdown of the night, going 82 yards on a second-quarter reception. Jake Jones, Landen Gibson and Damien Rundel had the other touchdown receptions.

Camden Brooks also reached the end zone for the Mustangs, scoring on a 64-yard run in the first quarter.

Melbourne's only scoring play came on a 4-yard run by Robert Langston.