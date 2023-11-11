Hunters prepped for gun deer season

Nearly 300,000 deer hunters will take part in opening day of modern gun deer season today, the state's largest event for participation.

Ralph Meeker, deer program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said that modern gun deer season is a statewide event that profoundly influences Arkansas's culture. In the week leading up to opening day of modern gun deer season, Meeker said you can see it's influence on the roads, in schools and in grocery stores.

"This is one of those red letter events on the calendar where put star next to it," Meeker said. "I've seen a ton of people hauling UTVs, deer stands, cookers, and all kinds of stuff to deer camp. A lot of people take vacation the first full week of modern gun deer season. It's on the news. People are aware that something big is happening this weekend, even if they're not deer hunters."

Archery deer season started in late September, and muzzleloader deer season was in late October. Opening weekend of modern gun deer season is more than an opportunity, Meeker said. It's an event.

"Even if you're not successful at shooting a deer, people are getting together with family and friends, cooking, grilling, and watching the Arkansas Razorbacks on TV," Meeker said. "It's a good time be together at deer camp."

Deer hunting generates about $500 million in economic activity in Arkansas, Meeker said. A chunk of that activity has occurred over the last week.

"If you go to grocery stores in Monticello, Camden, Warren, anywhere in Zone 12 [South Arkansas] where you've got large deer clubs, a lot of places sell out of bacon, eggs, biscuits, flour and other staples. People are buying groceries for deer camp. They're not cooking for two people. They're cooking for 20, 30, 40 people."

From a deer management standpoint, hunters kill about 20% of the year's annual take during the first three days of modern gun season, Meeker said. This year, he said he expects hunters to check about 35,000 deer.

"With the weather they're forecasting, 35,000 deer is not out of the question," Meeker said. "So far the harvest is tracking a little higher than it has last couple of years, but I suspect opening weekend of modern gun season will be similar to usual. Last year we killed around 38,000 or 39,000. That's higher than usual, but 35,000 will not be out of the realm of possibility."

Modern gun deer season will be open in all 75 counties, and every county has enough deer to sustain hunter harvest, Meeker said, adding that the population attests to the Game and Fish Commission's success at bringing deer back from the brink of extinction in the state.

"This is something that's built since the development of our agency in 1915," Meeker said. "It's the result of multiple regulations through the years to grow our deer herd into something we can be proud of. I'm proud to be a part of the history of deer hunting in this state."