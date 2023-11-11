ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 86, UALR 71

ILL.-CHICAGO 86, UALR 71

CHICAGO -- The University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's team couldn't overcome a 25-point effort from University of Illinois-Chicago senior guard Isaiah Rivera on Friday night at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Four Trojan starters scored in double figures, led by senior forward Deantoni Gordon's 19, but shot just 25 of 64 (39.1%) from the field and 4 of 17 (23.5%) from three-point range. The Flames also had four starters in double figures and shot 28 of 58 (48.3%) from the field and 10 of 21 from three-point range (47.6%).

UALR senior guard Jamir Chaplin chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds -- including 6 on the offensive glass -- 1 block and 1 steal. Freshman forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 12 and added a steal and block defensively.

Flames senior guard Toby Okani totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists with a block and a steal, while guards Ethan Pickett and Steven Clay scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.