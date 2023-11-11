Lessie Benningfield Randle -- who just celebrated her 109th birthday -- says she would like to see justice but doesn't know if she ever will after attorneys representing her and a second survivor of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre filed a last-ditch brief in their lawsuit against the city and Oklahoma.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed by a school gunman, says she won't stop fighting for answers and gun restrictions after losing her run for mayor in Uvalde, Texas.

George Gascón, the Los Angeles County coroner, is lamenting "a profound betrayal" to a grieving family after an investigator was charged in the theft of a gold crucifix taken from around the neck of a warehouse worker who died of a heart attack.

Jessica Long is facing a California countersuit after she sued Shasta District Fair officials when her 9-year-old daughter wasn't allowed to keep as a pet the goat she'd raised and shown, which was seized by sheriff's deputies and taken to slaughter.

Jader Alexis Castaño's ex-wife must provide the Colombian university rector scheduled visits with his dog Simona, a court has decided, determining that the pooch is his "daughter" in divorce proceedings -- the nation's first such ruling.

Teresa Fernández-Crespo who helped investigate the remains of 338 people dating to around 3000 B.C. -- a find accidentally unearthed by a bulldozer in 1985, says the site in northern Spain appears to be one of an ancient battle demonstrating more sophisticated warfare than expected.

Max Fawcett of Christie's says the auction house is extremely pleased after a ring featuring a 17.61-carat blue diamond sold for more than $44 million, the highest price paid for an auctioned jewel this year.

Bianca Miranda, a guide in Chile's Laguna San Rafael national park, says she's facing an emotional blow, as well as an economic one, after authorities permanently closed the Exploradores glacier to hikers as a result of the melting ice's instability.

Cícero José de Oliveira calls his life a direct miracle from God after the Brazilian land surveyor spent four days in the Amazon rainforest writhing atop a sheet of plastic as he waited for anti-venom for his bite from a South American bushmaster -- a snake notorious for striking silently whose Latin name translates to "mute fate."