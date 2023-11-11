Lakeside keeps pressure on, outshoots Harrison to move on

HOT SPRINGS -- With the memory of 2017 still fresh enough, Hot Springs Lakeside Coach Garren Rockwell knew he had to do one thing.

Keep the pressure on.

So in a close back-and-forth first-round Class 5A playoff game, Rockwell's Rams outslugged the Harrison Goblins 58-42 Friday night.

Lakeside advanced to the quarterfinals next week at Pine Bluff, which defeated Nettleton 41-21 Friday night.

"We kept going back and forth, and that is a good team over there. I didn't want what happened in 2017 to happen again," Rockwell said. "We jumped out to a big lead and we got comfortable and we stopped playing. So we just kept punching tonight. And our offense was just explosive."

In 2017, Lakeside lost to Harrison 56-36 in a first-round matchup.

Again the Rams (8-3) had a comfortable lead -- 31-14 late in the first half and 38-21 in the third quarter -- but Harrison (7-4) did not go away.

In face the quick-strike Goblins, behind running back Braden Long, got as close as 45-42 after Long's 52-yard touchdown run with 3.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

Lakeside answered with a 61-yard drive that ended with Skylar Purifoy grabbing a 13-yard scoring pass from Jacob Hermosillo with 8:57 left. Caleb Villines kicked the extra point to make it 52-42.

After stopping a pair of possessions, Lakeside added its final score on a 36-yard run by Kyler Wolf with 1:35 left.

Harrison reached the Lakeside 17 in two plays but the drive stalled on downs.

"It was just a good overall win on the offensive side,'' Rockwell said.

Wolf had a huge night, rushing twice for 40 yards and catching 13 passes for 347 yards.

Lakeside's Grady Ohman ran 11 times for 202 yards . He also caught a pass for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams led 21-7 after one quarter on touchdowns by Wolf's 76-yard pass, Ohman's 26-yard pass and Mack Story's 41-yard interception return. Villines kicked all the extra points.

Lakeside led 31-14 in the third with Ohman scoring a 69-yard run and Villines adding a 29-yard field goal.

Harrison used a 22-yard run by Long and a 64-yard run by sophomore Eli McNutt to cut the lead to 31-21 at the half.

After Chase Dew recovered a fumble, Ohman added a 65-yard touchdown run but the Goblins responded a play later with Mason Ketterman hitting Lucas Brumley on a 66-yard scoring play.

Wolf scored on a 4-yard run but Harrison made it 45-42 with just seconds left in the third quarter on a 40-yard run by McNutt and a 69-yard run by Long.