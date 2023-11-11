Police beat: LR man is charged with rape, threats

LR man is charged with rape, threats

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man on rape and terroristic threatening charges.

Officers arrested Jermey Garrett, 35, of Little Rock about 10 a.m. Thursday at his Leander Drive residence after a prosecutor reviewed his file and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to an arrest report.

Garrett is accused of raping a woman and threatening to kill her, the report states. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.

Jacksonville man facing gun charge

Jacksonville police on Thursday morning arrested a man they say was firing a gun within city limits and threatening to shoot someone during an argument.

Police responded to the area of Darryl Court around 8:23 a.m. after gunshots were reported and encountered Alec Ricker, 21, in an argument with his mother in the street, an arrest report states.

He told officers he had fired his gun several times in the backyard because he was angry at his girlfriend's brother, the report says. A witness told police Ricker shot his gun into the ground and threatened to shoot another man with the gun.

Ricker faces a felony terroristic threatening charge and nine counts of violating an ordinance prohibiting gunfire within city limits. He did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Friday evening.

NLR man arrested in incident on I-40

Pulaski County deputies on Thursday afternoon arrested a North Little Rock man who they say rammed another driver multiple times on Interstate 40.

Deputies responded to the area of 5919 Crystal Hill Road about 4:40 p.m. after getting a report of an aggravated assault. There, the victim told deputies that Cesar Ramirez-Zamudio, 23, rammed her vehicle with his own multiple times as she was driving west on I-40, according to an arrest report.

The damage on the two vehicles seemed consistent with the victim's description of the incident, deputies reported, and they arrested Ramirez-Zamudio. He faces a felony aggravated assault charge.

Ramirez-Zamudio was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.

Sex charges levied against NLR man

Little Rock police on Thursday morning arrested a North Little Rock man on charges of sexual assault against a minor.

About 8:50 p.m., officers arrested Willie Williams III, 26, near 4224 W. Charles Bussey Ave., according to an arrest report. Williams had sexual contact multiple times with a minor whom he was in a position of trust and authority over, the report says.

Williams faces three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening with no bail amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.