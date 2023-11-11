The nation in brief: Man arrested in assault on ex-senator





Man arrested in assault on ex-senator

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- A man was arrested early Friday in the alleged assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, who says she was molested as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs police said in a statement that the 25-year-old suspect from Papillion, Neb., was spotted by officers in Omaha at 3:23 a.m. and arrested. Omaha is about 5 miles from Council Bluffs.

"You picked the wrong target," McSally wrote of the attacker in a Facebook post. She described the Wednesday morning attack in a video she posted online.

"A man came up behind me and he engulfed me in a bear hug and he molested and fondled me until I fought him off," she said. "I then chased him down. I said a lot of swear words in this moment. I was in a fight, flight or freeze. And I chose to fight."

The former senator who failed to win reelection in Arizona in 2020 said she was in the Omaha area to deliver a speech about courage.

Biden formally enters contest in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Vice President Kamala Harris flew to South Carolina on Friday to file paperwork putting President Joe Biden on the 2024 presidential ballot of the state, which will lead off the Democratic presidential primary after a White House-led schedule overhaul meant to better empower Black voters.

Harris was joined in the state capital by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. Then-candidate Biden's 2020 presidential campaign was floundering after big losses in Iowa and New Hampshire, but rebounded with a decisive South Carolina win that was solidified by Clyburn's late endorsement.

That 2020 boost gave Biden enough momentum to romp through Super Tuesday, clinch his party's primary and later the White House. Since announcing his reelection bid in April, Biden has made far more frequent official visits to Pennsylvania -- a key battleground in the general election -- than states that will decide Democrats' 2024 primary.

"It was South Carolina that created the path to the White House for Joe Biden and me," Harris said. "I'm here to say thank you. Let's do it again."

Former prosecutor convicted of perjury

GREENBELT, Md. -- A former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore was convicted Thursday of charges that she lied about the finances of a travel-related side business to improperly access retirement funds during the covid-19 pandemic and using the money to buy two Florida homes.

A federal jury convicted former Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby of two counts of perjury after a trial that started Monday. Mosby served two terms as the state's attorney for Baltimore. A federal grand jury indicted her on perjury charges before a Democratic primary challenger defeated her last year.

The maximum prison sentence for each count of perjury is five years, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron's office.

Mosby gained national prominence for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody in 2015, Mosby's first year in office. His death led to riots and protests in the city. None of the officers involved were convicted.

Mosby declined to testify before her attorneys rested their case Wednesday. After the verdict, she said, "I'm blessed" as she left the courthouse. Mosby also faces separate charges of mortgage fraud. A trial date on those charges hasn't been set.

During her tenure as state's attorney, Mosby received national recognition for her progressive policies and became a lightning rod for criticism from those who thought she went too far. Among her decisions, Mosby stopped prosecuting certain low-level crimes, a practice her successor has reversed.

Ex-officer: 'Had no choice' in '20 killing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The former Louisville police officer on trial for firing into Breonna Taylor's apartment the night she was killed has testified that he had to react quickly after a fellow officer was shot in the leg during a drug raid.

Brett Hankison said he saw a muzzle flash come from inside Taylor's hallway after officers knocked down the door to execute a search warrant in the early hours of March 13, 2020. He testified that he believed it sounded like an assault rifle, so he moved to the side of Taylor's apartment and fired shots through a sliding glass door and window. The officers at the door fired a combined 22 shots.

"I had no choice," Hankison said on the witness stand in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

Taylor's boyfriend had fired a single shot at officers after they came through the door, and two officers at the entry returned fire, striking and killing Taylor in the hallway of her apartment.

While no one was hit by the 10 shots he fired, prosecutors have argued that Hankison was shooting erratically without identifying a target. Hankison, 47, has been charged with two federal civil rights violations for endangering Taylor, her boyfriend and Taylor's neighbors. His testimony will continue in federal court on Monday.









Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Md., Thursday, after a jury convicted her of charges. (AP/Michael Kunzelman)





