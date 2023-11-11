Merechka rushes Tigers over Bears

CHARLESTON — The defending state champs weren’t looking ahead.

Veteran Charleston Coach Ricky May made sure of that.

The Tigers’ Reece Merechka ran for three first-half touchdowns as the defending Class 3A state champs pulled away from Barton 49-28 in a 3A first-round playoff game at Alumni Field on Friday night.

“It’s been a struggle, but like I told the kids, we just have to keep playing,” May said. “We had a couple of more linemen get hurt tonight ,and it’s just next man up.” Merechka added three more touchdowns in the second half.

“We know we’ve had injuries and some guys have stepped up,” Merechka said. “We know that if one of the guys goes down, another guy steps up. They’re blocking their butts off.” Charleston (7-4) will host Bismarck next week in the second round.

Merechka scored on two 5-yard runs for to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 2:58 to play in the first quarter.

The Tigers needed just two plays to extend the lead to 21-0 on their next series.

Quarterback Eli Huck, who helped set up the first score with a 22-yard run to the 5, hit a wide-open Deegan Todd with a 52-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0.

Merechka then hit a crease off left tackle and ran 65 yards for a touchdown with 8:24 left in the third quarter.

“I just saw that they all shifted to the right, and I hit it and no one was there,” Merechka said. “It was just a foot race after that.” Merechka finished with 153 yards and six touchdowns. Including last week’s win over Lavaca, he has scored 13 touchdowns over a two-game span.

“He’s special,” May said. “Basically, from Week 2 to Week 5, we didn’t have him. He was out with a torn abdominal muscle. Since he’s been back, he’s been really, really special.” Merechka later added touchdown runs of 14 and 3 yards.

Barton’s Ne’Tavious Johnson caught second-half touchdown passes covering 19 and 50 yards. Dequincy Wilson added a 33-yard scoring run.

Charleston quarterback Eli Huck also ran for 127 yards.