Mills rebounds from loss, takes down Wynne





Mills got whatever sour taste it had left in its mouth from last week's loss by chomping down on Wynne on Friday.

Achillies Ringo accounted for three touchdowns and the Comets' defense came up with several key stops early in a 35-21 home victory over the Yellowjackets in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Comet Stadium in Little Rock.

Ringo completed 24 of 34 passes for 340 yards with 2 scores while rushing for touchdown for Mills (8-2), which bounced back after suffering a surprising 36-33 loss to Vilonia last week at home. That defeat cost the Comets a shot at clinching the 5A-Central Conference title, but Coach Cortez Lee said his team couldn't afford to dwell on that afterward, particularly with postseason set to begin.

"It was hard," he said, referring to that three-point setback to the Eagles. "Personally, you understand growth within your program, and those are the staple victories that you need to take it to the next level. But at the same time, you are who you are.

"We came out, we were complacent, and we made a lot of mistakes that we hadn't made the whole year. But congratulations to Vilonia because they deserved that victory. We didn't deserve it. ... We moved on this week and got us a playoff victory."

Wynne (5-6), which came in on a three-game winning streak and was making its 13th consecutive playoff appearance, threw a scare into the Comets in the second half.

The Yellowjackets trailed 13-0 at halftime, but defensive back James Jarrett intercepted a tipped Ringo pass on the first snap of the third quarter and returned it to the Mills' 20. Three plays later, John Watson rumbled in for a 5-yard touchdown with 10:50 left in the quarter.

However, the Comets came right back and regained the momentum after Ringo dove in for a 1-yard score on fourth down to replenish their two-score advantage.

Wynne would continue to battle, but Mills responded to every charge and was able to hold on and move into the second round, where it will take on top-ranked Little Rock Parkview next week.

Akyell Madison caught 5 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Dylan Parks had 8 catches for 101 yards as Mills finished with more than 400 total yards.

For Wynne, Cameron Smith ran 27 times for 163 yards with a score and Watson had 103 yards on 18 carries, including 2 touchdown runs.

The teams turned the ball over on downs on their initial possessions before Mills was able to break through on its second series.

The Comets needed just three plays to cover 73 yards, with Ringo finding Madison streaking down the right sidelines for a 62-yard touchdown with 1:07 left in the first quarter.

But Wynne was able to limit Mills' scoring opportunities with its Veer offense, which had success throughout the first and second quarters. The problem for the Yellowjackets was that they weren't able to finish.

Of Wynne's four first-half drives, two resulted in failed fourth-down attempts while another ended in a missed 20-yard field goal attempt after it had a first-and-goal from the Comets' 8. The Yellowjackets were forced to punt on their other possession.

"I thought our defense played lights out, especially making the plays that we needed to make early on," Lee said. "Hey, that's playoff football, and that's playoff defense. If your defense is not traveling, whether you're home or away, you're probably going to be in trouble."

Mills' defense enabled its offense to punch in another touchdown just before halftime.

After Watson was hurried into an errant pass on fourth down from the Comets' 27, Ringo engineered an eight-play, 73-yard march that ended with his 31-yard touchdown pass to Kamarrion Ferguson with 1.3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Wynne refused fold after halftime. After the teams swapped scores at the start of the third quarter, Watson got the Yellowjackets within 21-14 on a 7-yard touchdown. But the Comets again countered on the next series with a 31-yard scoring run by Caleb Sain.

Smith had an 8-yard touchdown to pull Wynne with 28-21 with 7:25 to go in the game. But Sain's 2-yard score with 3:44 left gave the Comets some breathing room and eventually allowed them to shift their focus to the Patriots.

"Great program, well-coached, great athletes," Lee said of Parkview, which opened the playoffs with a 35-0 victory over Alma on Thursday. "But at the same time, we're going to go out there and put our best foot forward. We believe in who we are, so may the best team win."





Achillies Ringo (5) rushes the ball for Mills during a first-round playoff game at home against Wynne on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1111football/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey).







