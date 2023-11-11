Mississippi County man charged as part of gang drug conspiracy pleads guilty to marijuana charge





LITTLE ROCK -- A Mississippi County man who is one of 35 people in central and eastern Arkansas indicted as part of an FBI investigation into gang violence and drug trafficking pleaded guilty in federal court in Little Rock on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, for which he could receive a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Darius Furlow, 28, of Blytheville was charged a year ago with drug conspiracy and use of a phone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime as part of a wide-ranging investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities of the street gang known as EBK (Every Body Killas). Furlow is accused of being part of a conspiracy that reportedly involved Central Arkansas rap artist Freddie Gladney III, also known as "Bankroll Freddie," as well as Gladney's father, Freddie Gladney Jr., both of whom are also named in the indictment.

A separate indictment that stems from a tandem FBI investigation named an additional 27 people who are reputed to be members or associates of a rival street gang known as Lodi Murder Mobb. The investigations focused on drug trafficking and gang violence, with the FBI's GETROCK Task Force looking into the activities of the two rival gangs, which authorities said have been responsible for much of the drug trafficking and violence that has plagued Central Arkansas.

According to Furlow's plea agreement, between March 2021 and November 2022, Furlow received multiple pounds of marijuana that were supplied by Gladney III, unaware that Gladney's phone had been tapped and the calls were being intercepted by FBI investigators. The plea agreement outlined three conversations between Furlow and Gladney discussing marijuana sales in pound quantities and one conversation between the two discussing firearms, including a Glock pistol, an AR and a "Drake," common terms for an AR-15-style firearm that fires .223-caliber rounds and for a Draco AK-47 style firearm that fires 7.62x39mm projectiles.

According to the plea agreement, the amount of marijuana attributed to Furlow is two kilograms -- just under 4.5 pounds.

Over the objection of Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. allowed Furlow, who has been held in federal custody since his Nov. 9, 2022, arrest by the FBI, to be released on conditions until he is sentenced. In a motion for release pending sentencing, Furlow's attorney, Jonathan Lane of Little Rock, argued that Furlow would most likely receive an advisory guideline sentencing range of zero to six months and that probation is authorized by both federal sentencing statute and sentencing guidelines.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following completion of a pre-sentence report by the U.S. Probation Office, a process that normally takes between 60 and 90 days.

Furlow is the first defendant in the case to enter a plea. The remaining 34 defendants named in the EBK indictment are scheduled for trial beginning Feb. 12.



