MLK panel adds PB task force in nonviolence drive

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announced the formation of a task force in Pine Bluff to promote nonviolence.

The MLK Our Beloved Community Task Force will work in collaboration with the commission to gather and disseminate information and implement programs and initiatives addressing bullying, violence and promoting youth leadership.

The effort is part of the MLK Commission’s 30th anniversary celebration of dedicated service to Arkansas, according to a news release.

The first meeting was scheduled for Thursday at Pine Bluff High School’s Student Center.

King’s words, “… all life is interrelated … Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly,” serve as the guiding principle for this initiative, according to the release.

The task force will include up to seven volunteer members, including representatives from the Pine Bluff School District superintendent’s office, at least one student, one school district employee and one community member. The superintendent or appointed representative will serve as chair of the task force.

“Through education, empowerment and unity, we can build ‘The Beloved Community’ that Dr. King envisioned — a community free from violence where equality and understanding flourish among all citizens,” said DuShun Scarbrough, the commission’s executive director.

Established with the mission to promote and preserve King’s legacy and to advocate for nonviolence and equality among all citizens, the commission has been instrumental in fostering education, literacy and positive leadership development within communities across the state, according to the release.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is a division of the Arkansas Department of Education. For details, visit www.arkingdream.org or call (888) 290-KING.