CLASS 2A

MURFREESBORO 48, JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 6

MURFREESBORO -- Aden Stinson rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns, helping Murfreesboro (11-0) roll past Johnson County Westside (3-7).

Lathan Compton ran for 71 yards and a touchdown, and Brandt Stevens added 70 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Laytan Wilcher completed all 3 of his passes for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns.