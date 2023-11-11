A jury on Thursday awarded more than $1.2 million to Robert De Niro's former personal assistant, finding one of his companies responsible for subjecting her to a toxic work environment. While the jury found De Niro was not personally liable for the abuse, it said his company, Canal Productions, engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation against former assistant Graham Chase Robinson. De Niro attorney Richard Schoenstein called the verdict "a great victory for Mr. De Niro. He is absolved. He is not liable for anything that was charged against him at all." Robinson had testified that De Niro, 80, and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, teamed up against her to turn a job she once loved into a nightmare. De Niro and Chen each testified that Robinson became the problem when her aspirations to move beyond Canal Productions and led her to make escalating demands to remain on the job. When she quit, De Niro said, Robinson stole about $85,000 in airline miles from him, betrayed his trust and violated his unwritten rules to use common sense and always do the right thing. De Niro has been nominated for eight Academy Awards and won two Oscars for the films "The Godfather Part II" and "Raging Bull." He's in the Martin Scorsese film "Killers of the Flower Moon" that's in theaters now.

As thousands of Taylor Swift fans eagerly lined up Thursday for the superstar's first concert in Argentina, they saw themselves surrounded by posters urging them to not vote in favor of right-wing populist Javier Milei in next week's presidential election. "A Swiftie Doesn't Vote Milei," read one of the posters in Buenos Aires, using the term commonly used to describe fans of the 12-time Grammy winner. Some Swifties agreed. "Taylor defends lots of positions and things that Milei doesn't represent," said 17-year-old Julieta Bracamontes. "That sign is right and I agree with it." Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who holds many socially conservative positions, has often been described as Argentina's Donald Trump. Another poster that suddenly appeared in numerous locations around the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires showed a stylized stencil portrait of Swift holding a tray of cookies of different shapes that read, "Massa 2023," in reference to Economy Minister Sergio Massa, Milei's opponent in the Nov. 19 presidential runoff. The most hardcore Swifties immediately knew the image made reference to a famous photo of an overalls-wearing Swift holding cookies in favor of President Joe Biden' s 2020 candidacy. Not all Swifties agreed with the fan club meddling in politics. "I don't think it's something they should get involved in and say that Swifties won't vote [for Milei] because everyone has their personal opinion, and they can't generalize like that," Lucila Losinno, 28, said.

FILE — Actor Robert De Niro arrives at court in New York, Oct. 31, 2023. A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company, Canal Productions, engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)



Graham Chase Robinson, center, and her attorney Alexandra Hardin, left, depart a federal courthouse in New York on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)



Graham Chase Robinson, center, and her attorneys Alexandra Hardin, left, and Brent Hannafan depart a federal courthouse in New York on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)



Actor Robert De Niro exits federal court after attending closing arguments in civil trial over claims by ex-VP, personal assistant, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

