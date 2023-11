NASHVILLE 41, CROSSETT 36

NASHVILLE -- A balanced rushing attack helped Nashville (8-3) advance with a win over Crossett (6-5).

DJ Jefferson ran the ball 14 times for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tre Hopkins had 15 rushes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Karson Chambers had 9 carries for 89 yards.