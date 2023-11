CLASS 3A

NEWPORT 36, SMACKOVER 8

NEWPORT -- Tonio Phillips carried the ball 24 times for 222 yards and a touchdown, helping Newport (6-5) to a win over Smackover (5-6).

The Greyhounds' Luke Reynolds threw for 85 yards and three touchdowns, with each of them going to Aamonii Wren.

Joseph Brown had an 85-yard touchdown run for Smackover.