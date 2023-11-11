GOLF

Pedersen surges in LPGA

Emily Kristine Pedersen had six birdies in her opening 10 holes and held on for a 5-under 65 on Friday, giving her a two-shot lead in The Annika and moving the Danish player two rounds closer to earning a spot in the LPGA Tour season finale. Pedersen dropped three shots over her final seven holes at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., as the wind picked up late in the morning. Part of her wishes her 65 could have been lower. Minami Katsu of Japan had a 67 and was two shots behind, followed by Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand, who had a 65 and was four behind. Pedersen, who was on Europe's successful Solheim Cup team in Spain, was at 12-under 128, the lowest 36-hole score in the four years the event has been played. She is No. 80 in the Race to CME Globe, knowing only the top 60 advance next week to the CME Group Tour Championship down the Florida coast in Naples. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is one of six players tied for fourth. Lopez stands at 8-under 132 after a 67 on Friday. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 70 on Friday and stands at 2-under 138. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 69 on Friday and is at even-par 140 overall.

Two tied for Schwab lead

Steven Alker and Marco Dawson each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole Friday and each posted a 7-under 64 to share the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. The final PGA Tour Champions event of the year is missing Steve Stricker, who already has clinched the Schwab Cup and its $1 million bonus. Stricker stayed home in Wisconsin to be with his father, who was hospitalized earlier in the week. Still at stake is a trophy and a $528,000 payoff, one of the largest winner's check on the year for the 50-and-older circuit. Runner-up in the Schwab Cup points list gets a $500,000 bonus, and Alker and Padraig Harrington are among those who have a chance to win that. Alker and Dawson were at 11-under 131. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 70 for the second day in a row and is at 2-under 140 overall.

Noren leads in Bermuda

Alex Noren started with three birdies and then he wondered if he would make another. He picked up two more late in the second round Friday and posted a 5-under 66 for a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Noren finally got a putt to fall on the par-4 15th, added a birdie on the par-5 17th and wound up setting the tournament tournament record at 15-under 127. He had a two-shot lead over Ryan Moore (64), and Satoshi Kodaira and Ryan Brehm, who each shot a 65, as the wind at Port Royal began to at least cause some doubt. Moore played bogey-free, one day after he felt he could barely keep the ball on the golf course and was saved by his putting. That gave him a jolt of confidence that he didn't have to hit it great to score well, and it carried over to the second round. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) fired a 66 on Friday and is at 8-under 134. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) also shot a 66 on Friday and is also at 8-under 134. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) posted a 69 on Friday and is at 7-under 135. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) is at 6-under 136 after a round of 70 on Friday.

FOOTBALL

Bengals' WRs hurting

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is out for Sunday's game against the Texans and receiver Ja'Marr Chase is questionable due to injuries. Defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) was also listed as out for the game on Friday's injury report. Higgins, who had eight catches for a season-high 110 yards in last Sunday's win over Buffalo, has a hamstring injury, and Chase is having back issues. Chase leads all Cincinnati receivers with 697 yards and four touchdowns. The Bengals (5-3) have won their last four games. They host the Texans (4-4) on Sunday.

Steelers' LB out again

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's hamstring injury will keep him out for a second consecutive game. The Steelers (5-3) officially ruled the perennial Pro Bowler out for Sunday's visit from Green Bay (3-5) after his sat out practice for a third consecutive day. Fitzpatrick sustained the injury in the first quarter of a loss to Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week he was hopeful Fitzpatrick would be available to return but predicated that hope on Fitzpatrick being available to practice. Damontae Kazee will make a second consecutive start in place of Fitzpatrick.

BASKETBALL

Blazers' center to miss season

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will require surgery for torn ligaments in his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the team said on Friday. Williams was injured in the fourth quarter of Portland's 112-100 loss at home to Memphis on Sunday night. He was knocked to the ground underneath the Grizzlies' basket and came up limping. He tried to play, but left the court and headed straight for the locker room. The 6-9 Williams was acquired from the Boston Celtics via an offseason trade. He spent five seasons in Boston, averaging 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in 209 games. In just six games with the Blazers, he averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

TENNIS

U.S. ousted in King Cup

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova sent the Czech Republic into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating American duo Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5 in their decisive doubles match on Friday. Siniakova and Krejcikova completed a 2-1 comeback against the U.S. team on the indoor hard court in Seville to eliminate the Americans. The Czechs will face Canada in today's semifinals. Italy will face Slovenia in the other semifinal on the indoor hard court in Seville. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, has also paired with Siniakova to win seven major doubles titles including this year's Australian Open. Their champion pedigree showed in a dominant performance that included converting six of eight break points.

Seven Belgians suspended

Seven Belgian tennis players have been suspended from the sport as part of a match-fixing investigation, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday. The ITIA said the players admitted to corruption breaches and that the sanctions "are linked to a recently concluded criminal case involving a match-fixing syndicate" in Belgium. "Collaboration between the ITIA and Belgian authorities led to a five-year custodial sentence for the leader of the syndicate, Grigor Sargsyan," the ITIA said. The suspended players are Arnaud Graisse, Arthur de Greef, Julien Dubail, Romain Barbosa, Maxime Authom, Omar Salman and Alec Witmeur.

HOCKEY

Jagr's 68 to be retired

Jaromir Jagr's familiar No. 68 is heading to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday they will retire Jagr's number before a visit from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 18. Jagr spent the first 11 of his 24 seasons in the NHL in Pittsburgh, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992. Jagr collected 439 goals and 640 assists in 806 regular-season games with the Penguins from 1990 to 2001. Jagr stepped away from the NHL after playing 22 games for Calgary in the 2017-2018 season. His 1,921 career points rank second in NHL history behind Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.