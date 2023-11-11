Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 11, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jesse Marshall ... is in a serious condition here as a result of being kicked in the head by a cow last Thursday. Marshall is suffering from concussion of the brain. ... The boy, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Marshall, of the Maple Grove creamery, which is about a mile and a half south of Fayetteville, went out to milk early Thursday. He apparently swooned and when found, was lying on the floor of the dairy beneath several cows. One of the animals apparently stepped on his forehead, causing the concussion.

50 years ago

Nov. 11, 1973

PINE BLUFF -- Mayor Austin Franks of Pine Bluff sent a letter to all city department heads Saturday outlining steps to be taken to conserve energy because of the energy crisis. He said all lights not essential to city operations will be shut off. This will include lights at all city facilities, such as parks, fire stations. Lights at the civic center will be cut back 50 per cent. Police patrols during daylight hours will be cut 20 per cent, and all city vehicles will observe a speed limit of 50 miles an hour.

25 years ago

Nov. 11, 1998

FORT SMITH -- A small tornado that roared through south Fort Smith early Tuesday morning flipped airplanes at the local airport and damaged nearby businesses and residences, but caused no injuries. High winds from a line of storms which moved through the state late Monday and early Tuesday also caused minor damage across the state, officials said. The tornado touched down about 12:45 a.m. near Arkoma, Okla., on the Arkansas state line, then moved east northeast to the Fort Smith Regional Airport, where it damaged hangars and aircraft, officials said. "We're going to call it an F1 tornado that was, at the widest, about 200 yards wide and covered about a 5-mile-long path," said Lans Rothfusz, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Tulsa.

10 years ago

Nov. 11, 2013

After almost four decades of city officials dreaming of a marina and boat ramp in downtown Little Rock, a plan from a private developer has finally cleared the hurdles to make it a reality. JAPB, LLC, a North Little Rock company, received approval from the Little Rock Board of Directors last week for a zoning change to allow construction of the Rock City Marina and Yacht Club, a mixed-use development that will include multifamily housing, a marina, retail space and restaurants on land at East Second and Bond streets along the Arkansas River. ... City officials said last week that they're more confident in JAPB's marina and development plan than they were in previous plans that ultimately failed to take off. That confidence comes in part because John Burkhalter, former Arkansas highway commissioner and candidate in the 2014 lieutenant governor's race, is the managing partner of JAPB.