Poe’s 3 INTs help propel Cabot





CABOT -- Using a big second quarter offensively and three interceptions by senior defensive back Gunner Poe, Cabot rolled to a 42-6 victory over Springdale Har-Ber on Friday night at Panther Stadium in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Sophomore quarterback Maddox McCrory was inserted into the game in the waning moments of the first quarter and gave the Panthers an immediate spark. McCrory finished 8-of-12 passing for 210 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception.

"Charlie [Powell] has been starting and has done a good job," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. "Maddox broke his arm early in the year. We were going to play both of them tonight. When he [McCrory] came in, we moved the ball and scored on three straight possessions. So I stayed with him for a while, but I'm going to play both of them. I thought Maddox played really well tonight."

Following a scoreless first quarter, Cabot (7-4) struck first on the opening play of the second quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run from junior running back Keegan Vest to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead. On the next Har-Ber possession, Poe collected his first interception of the game, giving the Panthers excellent field position inside Wildcats territory.

Cabot was able to capitalize on the turnover moments later as McCrory hooked up with senior wide receiver Hayes Cox for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 10:06 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers would continue to keep their foot on the gas, extending the lead to 21-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Vest with 4:36 left in the first half that was set up by another interception from Poe.

Har-Ber (2-9) scored just before halftime on a 6-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Titus Cramer with 1:48 left to cut the lead to 21-6. The point-after try was blocked by the Panthers.

Cabot was threatening to score yet again with just seconds left in the half, but Wildcats senior defensive back Grayson Spurlock picked off Maddox to end the scoring chance as the game went to halftime.

Poe made his presence felt again early in the third quarter, collecting his third interception off Har-Ber senior quarterback Braden Sprague and returning it 15 yards for a touchdown to build the Panthers lead to 28-6.

"He had one called back, but he would have had two touchdowns on interceptions," Reed said of Poe's big game. "We did a great job of staying in our lanes and keeping the quarterback kind of pinned. We were disciplined with our eyes. They did move the ball at times, but we did a good job -- especially when they got in the red zone -- of making plays and then we got the turnovers that was a big deal in the ballgame."

Cabot took a commanding 35-6 lead on a 13-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Cooper Powell with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter. The lead ballooned to 42-6 seconds into the fourth quarter as Vest punched in another rushing score from 1 yard out.

Vest rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns, while Powell added 87 yards and a score.

Cabot will travel to Bentonville, which had a bye Friday night.

"I haven't really watched them yet, but I know every year they are very good," Reed said. "We played them last year in the semifinals up there. I know they got some really good players back. They're hard to defend and they play an odd front which we don't see a ton of down here. They tackle well. Well-coached and always in the right spot. You have to play really well."





Cabot running back Hayes Cox (left) scores a touchdown as Springdale Har-Ber defender Sion Wilson attempts to stop him Friday night at Panther Stadium in Cabot. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)







Cabot’s Keegan Vest (36) runs a touchdown Friday night at Panther Stadium in Cabot. Cabot beat Springdale Har-Ber 42-6 to advance in the 7A playoffs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)









